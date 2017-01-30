Donald Trump Blasts Sen. Schumer’s ‘Fake Tears’ Over Travel Ban

More
The president made his remarks during a meeting with small business leaders.
0:50 | 01/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump Blasts Sen. Schumer’s ‘Fake Tears’ Over Travel Ban
Actually had a very good day yesterday. In terms of Homeland Security. Some day we hadn't made the moment we decided to make a move. It would be nice get if we could have our cabinet the cabinet. Which is outstanding news going through a lot. In terms of what is being put through. Senator Jeff Sessions and waited. We. Have it is only for political news. The movement of what I think what they do that just politics. I noticed that temperature the yesterday it would take fears. I would ask him who is his acting coach. I know very well. I don't see him as a prior. If he has using different and better 5% chance that was real but I think it would take years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45142408,"title":"Donald Trump Blasts Sen. Schumer’s ‘Fake Tears’ Over Travel Ban","duration":"0:50","description":"The president made his remarks during a meeting with small business leaders.","url":"/Politics/video/donald-trump-blasts-sen-schumers-fake-tears-travel-45142408","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.