Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. discusses meeting with Russian attorney

Don Jr., you know don Jr., you know who's son -- Yeah. That boy is under the microscope again. Right now as a matter of fact, after admitting he met with a Russian lawyer who promised him damaging info on Hillary Clinton. He just defended himself in a tweet posting obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent, went nowhere but had to listen. But kind of isn't that colluding? Isn't that collusion? Sure. Just because the meeting went nowhere doesn't mean he didn't get to get the dish. He went there to get information and dirt on Hillary. Yeah. He didn't get it. Dude, sorry. Start tweeting stuff, make sure you're in the clear. Yeah. Make sure you're in the clear. That's collusion. You know, when I first heard about it, I thought people do have meetings with folks that conduct opposition research all the time and one of my dear friends was the mayor of Baltimore but not with connections to the Kremlin. Right. That's the problem that I have because the meeting was June 9th of 2016. President -- well then Donald Trump had just clenched the Republican nomination. Yeah. And the question that the federal investigators are looking at is whether or not the campaign colluded with the Russian government. So why put that out there? Trump keeps saying they focus so much on Russia and why the media is obsessed. If there's nothing there, put out all your cards in advance when you have the chance so we can all let go and move on to important issues. But the fact that it keeps -- yeah. But the other thing -- He had to voluntarily disclose it. The first time around. Donald Trump jr.'s explanation the first time on Saturday was that it was about adoption. Which Russian adoption with the U.S. So you're in campaign mode and taking meetings with person who you don't know the name. That could be a campaign manager. Either you're taking really dumb meetings or you're lying which he came out the next day. Manafort and curb her were in the meeting. Both of them have been in bed with the Russians. Manafort got -- it's a huge king size. He got $17 million for consulting with a pro Kremlin party in the Ukraine and Jared Kushner was talking to the bank of Russia while they were under sanctions. Where there's smoke, there's fire, you know. Why would you believe anything they said? Why are you -- even if you got opposition research on Hillary Clinton, from the RNC or the pac within the United States but you're going to a Kremlin person and banking on what they say the same way you're banking on Vladimir Putin to say we didn't meddle in the election. Wake up. Never ever happened. Never ever, ever. What is happening? Never. Not once, not twice, never. Never, we never looked at anything. Scary though.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.