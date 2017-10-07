Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer

I miss you first connection initiated the meeting between then candidate Donald Trump's inner circle and a Russian lawyer with recording ties to the Kremlin. Responding to a New York Times report Dunn junior first told ABC news on Saturday. The meeting was primarily about an adoption program and did not mentioned talk of campaign dirt on Clinton. But then a New York Times follow up citing White House advisors who said the president signed only agreed to that eating after the promise of information harmful to Hillary Clinton still one Sunday Donald junior revising his account saying the lawyers stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were supporting mrs. Clinton. But he says her statements were vague ambiguous and made no sense then the meeting quickly turned to Russian adoptions in policy prompting Dunn junior to end the meeting counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway coming to his defense Monday on G and that. And Don junior came forth this weekend. And gave more information about the meeting he also made very after denying that no information that was meaningful and helpful with gained from this. Donald junior also tweeting. Obviously on the first person not a campaign to ever taken meeting to hear in fell about an opponent went nowhere but had to listen no inconsistency in statements meeting ended up being primarily about adoptions. In response to further questions I simply provided more deet tails. The Kremlin is also commenting on this situation as spokesman saying they do not melting ration lawyer who met with Donald junior palm in a fort and Eric Kushner. And only rally ABC news Washington.

