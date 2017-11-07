Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer

More
Donald Trump Jr. has released what he says are screen grabs of the full email chain allegedly arranging the meeting between him and a Russian attorney who allegedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
1:42 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48568928,"title":"Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer","duration":"1:42","description":"Donald Trump Jr. has released what he says are screen grabs of the full email chain allegedly arranging the meeting between him and a Russian attorney who allegedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.","url":"/Politics/video/donald-trump-jr-posts-purported-emails-arranging-meeting-48568928","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.