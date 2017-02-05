Donald Trump loves his cookies

The president calls people "smart," "tough" and "dishonest" cookies.
Transcript for Donald Trump loves his cookies
I love tough people you need self people who. People are pretty tough talking sir Winston Churchill tough cookie realistic guys in new York and elsewhere. Me and my father is a couple. Of he's a tough cookies think you've come pretty tough and he's one tough cookie police and tough cookies musical kooky music tough cookie that's a school like cookies and tough cookie and respect them Jensen because he was wrong and Smart cookie. Run by a person like cookie I volunteered to spark. Up much. He isn't tough cookie. We're something to that and any people may be a little surprised because I can be helpful people we have to be tough cookies and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

