Transcript for Donald Trump Pledges to 'Destroy' Law Blocking Political Activity by Churches

It was a great Thomas Jefferson. Who said. They got who gave us life. Gave us liberty. Jefferson ask and the liberties of a nation be secure. When we have removed a conviction. That these liberties. Are the gift of god. Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs. That is why I won't get rid itself and totally destroying. That Johnson amendment and allow our representatives. Of fate. To speak freely and without fear of retribution I will do that remember. Freedom of religion is a sacred right. But it also are right. Under threat all around us and the world is under serious. Serious. Threat. And so many different ways and I've never seen it sell much and so openly. And since I took the position. Of press is the world is in trouble. But within this straightened it out okay that's what I do I fix things were gonna straighten out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.