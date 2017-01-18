Transcript for Donald Trump Prepares for Inauguration as Others Plan to Skip Festivities

Donald Trump at the first of many inauguration festivities in our nation's capital with running mates might pet. The black tie gala packed with nearly 200 foreign diplomat. So we have great respect few countries. We have great respect for. Blocks away protesters gathered outside trump hotel included a man who tried to light himself on fire the president elect front and center at the pre inaugural dinner toasting his cabinet picks with a special shout out to his secretary of state nominee ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson because into the country takes in oil doesn't do country. Today for a child's nominees face hearings for the commerce EPA health and human services in UN ambassador post lawmakers grilling the health and human services nominee Tom price on his Obama care replacement plan and accusations of insider trading do you believe it is appropriate for a senior member of congress actively involved in policy making. In the health sector to repeatedly. Personally invest in a drug company that could benefit from those actions yes or now let's not what happened. With Trump's inauguration just days away his senior advisor Kellyanne Conway tells ABC news she's read the address and describes it as beautiful. You do see a president is making good on his promise from election night George should be to present of all Americans and that includes the ninety did not vote for him. Connolly also called on the more than sixty congressional Democrats skipping out on the inauguration to rethink their decision. Stephanie Roberts BC news Washington.

