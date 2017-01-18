Donald Trump Promises to Bring Back Coal, Steel Jobs

A look at what Trump has said about bringing back coal and steel jobs on the campaign trail.
1:27 | 01/18/17

Transcript for Donald Trump Promises to Bring Back Coal, Steel Jobs
My economic agenda. Can be summed up in three words. Jobs jobs. Jobs. We're going to bring back to jobs. That have been stolen from you American workers. Will be hired. To do the job I won't be the greatest jobs president that god ever created that I can. We're going to bring back the miners in the factory workers that is steelworkers. We're going to put them back to work. Miners are going to be back. American steel will send news guys scrapers into the plans way way way into the an American hands. We'll rebuild this nation. American hands up Marek in demands. We're going to eliminate. Regulations. That kill Americans. We will kids are the job killing restrictions. We're going to lift restrictions. On the production. A fifty trillion dollars worth of job producing American energy reserves. I will lift the restrictions. Including share. Oil. Natural gas and clean coal and we will put our mind is back to work. Imagine what our country. Could accomplish.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

