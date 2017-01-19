Transcript for Donald Trump Promises to Deport Criminal Immigrants

I outlined. Old new immigration reform to create prosperity and opportunity. For all of our people. Especially. Those who have the Delhi's. We will begin removing the more than two million criminal illegal immigrants from the country. Deport all criminal aliens and dismantle every last criminal gang and cartel. Threatening our service. Drug dealers. And gang heads gang members. Killers. And this man tell every. As criminal gang and cartel in cancel visas to foreign countries that won't take them back. We are going to stop drugs. From chlorine into Europe communities. And poisoning our youth and everybody else. X up administration will end this nightmare of violence and ended quickly. Yeah me from now on. America verse. A drug administration will cancel all federal funding to sanctuaries it we will cancel. All federal funding to sanctuaries. When they come in once we deport them when they come in twice they go to jail for five years. When they come and another one it'll be ten years and you know what's gonna happen sort of pretty simple. They year they get caught again they go to jail for five years just what's gonna happen that I come back votes. Had we want people. We want people to come into our country. We really do we want to come into our country but they have to comment through a system and they have to come in illegally. We will treat everyone with dignity. Respect and compassion. But I greatest compassion. Will be for the American. Citizen it.

