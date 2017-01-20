Donald Trump Promises 'Extreme Vetting' of Immigrants

A look at what Trump has said about new immigration policies on the campaign trail.
2:11 | 01/20/17

Donald. Of Muslims entering the United States until. Countries' representatives. To figure out. What the hell is going on and enforce our laws and we're going to keep radical Islamic. Narratives. The hell out of our country okay. Look at what happened to Germany. Look at what's happening in France we cannot allow this to happen. Hundreds of them records from a high risk regions have been. Implicated in terrorism inside the United States since 90. We have no idea who they and we have no. No idea where they come from folks. Law enforcement. Officials. Say is no way of saying where the hound they come from. We can't have people coming into this country who don't love our people and love our country that's all. Actor flurries here. Who writes it aren't Americans. Should it be issued visas when I'm out. Elected president we will suspend this area and refugee program. I'd we will king. Islamic. Terrorists then held out hope our country. We're going to have a new immigration screening Dallas fort entry into the united snags. We are golly. X she. Re mapped our extreme. Extreme. Thing. I call it extreme. The extreme. That it. I speak and act country but we want people that have the ability to love and respect us we don't have heart and we all have a heart. We all have a heart and I have a heart as big as anybody in this massive. Arena that's packed. I have a big line we'll take care people but they can't come into our country we have enough problems okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

