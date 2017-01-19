Transcript for Donald Trump Promises to 'Repeal and Replace' Obamacare

I am going to ask congress to send me a bill to immediately repeal. And replace. Disaster is Obama camp. Not going to repay. At replays Obama cash. Have to repeal. And we have to replace. Read here laying. At replacing. Repealing. And replays seeing. Obama care. Obamacare to assess. It's not working it's still it's a catastrophe. It's a disaster where people why stop with their premiums doubled. And their coverage cut in half. Nobody can afford it deductibles so high it doesn't work anyway. It's costing everybody including our country of sports. Premiums is urging companies are living in jurors are fleeing doctors are leaving I have a friend as a doctor he said I. I am Laurie towns and I have nurses. It's so complicated. It's good to destroyed the American family. And it's destroying American business especially small business we're gonna German made it you're gonna have sex. Can have great health care at a fraction of the coolest. Patient centered reforms that are totally affordable. And much better. The ability to purchase health insurance across state lines she has to do because that's competition. Affordable child care and elder care act allows Americans to deduct child care and elder care from their taxes it creates stat three dependent care. Say these accounts. For all American families and this when I attribute to. Real Jen ran. Real change begins with immediately. Repealing. Had replacing. Obamacare.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.