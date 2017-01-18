Transcript for Donald Trump Promises School Choice, End to Common Core

We're going to get rid of comment Clark a disaster and Lincoln a great education. Locally locally. We're gonna provide school GIs and put an end to common code we're bringing education and local. We're going to get rid of comet co or bring in education loved. To get rid of common core which is a disaster come in two hours a disaster. Quick colleagues and common car and bring. Education supervision. Two local communities I'm going to create school choice school choice school choice school choice she saw its. Right choices are. And we're going to create something very special for every disadvantaged. Child in this current. Low income. We don't care. Where they are where they live every child in America to be able to attend public private charter magnate religions. Or home schools all their tools. Every single child in this content. To be included in the American dream.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.