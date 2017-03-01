Transcript for Donald Trump Rebukes House GOP Over Move Against Ethics Watchdog

115 congress beginning with the bank house Republicans voting to weaken the office of congressional ethics an independent office in charge of investigating lawmakers miss conduct. Lawmakers themselves would now have control over the group. Democrats crying foul and president alike Donald Trump also in disagreement. Tweeting with all the congress asked to work done do they really have to make the weakening of the independent ethics watchdog. As unfair is it may be their number one act and priority but trump advise are Kellyanne Conway didn't seem to take issue with the timing on Good Morning America. We don't want people wrongly accusing me don't want people mired in months if not years have. Of ethical complaint review. Republicans are vowing swift action on repealing obamacare slashing taxes and stripping regulations. Hoping to T several measures upper trumps inauguration in seventeen day. The president elect. As a very clear message to Capitol Hill and that is it time to get to work and it says it's time to keep our word to the American people. Trump also giving his word he's got big news on those Russian hacks he doubts the seventeen US intelligence agencies claiming the Russian government was behind its. You also know things that are the people don't know. And so they can not be sure. You when you know that other. You'll find out or Tuesday or Wednesday. We're expecting to high profile visits here on Capitol Hill tomorrow vice president elect Mike Pence and President Obama. The bulk of strategizing with their party's over Obama care. Mega news ABC news Capitol Hill.

