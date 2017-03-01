-
Now Playing: Trump on Alleged Hacking: 'I Know Things'
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Rebukes House GOP Over Move Against Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway on Congressional Ethics Change, GOP 'Mandate'
-
Now Playing: House GOP Effectively Guts Congressional Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Tweets About Nuclear Weapons, Chicago Violence
-
Now Playing: House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Trump Says North Korea Nuclear ICBM 'Won't Happen'
-
Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Returns to New York After His Holiday in Florida
-
Now Playing: Top 10 Political Moments of 2016
-
Now Playing: Is Trump Bluffing About Knowledge of Alleged Russian Hacking?
-
Now Playing: Trump Continues to Question U.S. Intelligence on Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: Trump Promises to Reveal More Details Regarding Allegations That Russia Hacked the Election
-
Now Playing: Inskeep on White House Transition: Both Sides Insist on Mechanical Level 'It's Fine'
-
Now Playing: Gingrich Says Biggest Worry About Trump Admin is That They Might 'Lose Their Nerve'
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer Questions Whether Obama's Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
-
Now Playing: Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress If Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions
-
Now Playing: New Concerns Arise Over Further Alleged Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: President Obama Expels Russian Diplomats and Their Families From US
-
Now Playing: President Obama Expels Russian Diplomats After Election Hack
-
Now Playing: Russian Foreign Minister Proposes Expelling 35 US Diplomats