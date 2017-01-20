Donald Trump Sworn in as President of the United States

Chief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath of office to Donald J. Trump.
1:42 | 01/20/17

Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump Sworn in as President of the United States
Okay. Okay. Please raise your right hand can repeat after me. I Donald John trump do solemnly swear. Donald John trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute. That I will faithfully XQ. The office of president of the United States the office of president of the United States and will with the best of my ability. And well to the best of my ability preserve protect and defend. Preserve protect and defend the constitution of the United States the constitution. Of the United States so help me god so help me god. Congratulations mr. press. United States. Chris family. Go to charity it's been for him no hearing help achieve for the first time. At eleven sixteenths.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

