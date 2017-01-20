Transcript for Donald Trump's Full Inauguration Day Address

Justice Roberts. President Carter President Clinton. President Bush. President Obama. Fellow Americans. And people of the world thank you. We the citizens of America. Are now jaw in. In a great national effort. To rebuild our country. And re Stewart's promise. For all of our people. Together we will determine the chorus of America. And the world for many many years to Cobb. We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get did you have done. Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power. And we are grateful. To President Obama. And First Lady Michelle Obama. Put integration is day. Throughout this transition. They have been. Magnificent. Thank you. Today's ceremony however. Has very special meaning. Because today. We are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to an out. But we are transferring power from Washington DC. And giving it back to you is up people. For too long. As small group in our nation's capital. Has reaped the rewards are government. While the people. Have borne the cost. Washington flourished. But that people did not share. In its well. Politicians. Prospered. But they jobs left and the factories. Close. The establishment. Protected itself. But not the citizens of our country. There victories. Have not been your victories. There triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated. In our nation's capital. They know is little to celebrate. For struggling families. All across. Our land. That all changes. Starting right here. And right now. Because this small mid days. Is your moment they'd be longs. Do you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today. And everyone watching. All across America. This is your day. This is year's celebration. And this. The United States of America is your. Country. What truly matters. It is not which party controls our government. But whether our government is controlled by the people. January 21 here. 2070. Will be remembered. As the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. And the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Every what is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions. To become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen. Before are. At this center of this movement. Is a crucial. Convection. That a nation exists. To serve its citizens. Americans. Want great schools for their children. Safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs. For themselves. These. Aren't just. And reasonable. Demands. Of rights use people and a righteous. Public. But for too many of our citizens a different reality exists. Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities. Rusted out factories. Scattered like tombstones across the landscape. Of our nation. And education system. Flush with cash. But which leaves are young and beautiful students. Deprived. Of all knowledge. And the crime. And the games and the drugs that have stolen to many lives and robbed our country. Clubs so much unrealized. Potential. This American carnage stops. Right here. And stops. Right now. We are one nation. And their pain is our pain their dreams are our dreams and their success. Will be our success. We share one heart. One a home and one. Glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today. Is an oath of the legions to all Americans. For many decades. We've enriched foreign industry. At the expense of American industry. Subsidize the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion. Of our military. We've defended other nations borders well refusing. To defend our. And spent. Trillions and trillions of dollars overseas. While America's infrastructure. Has fallen into disrepair. And DK. We've made other countries rich. While the well. Strength and confidence of our country has dissipated. Over the horizon. One by one the factories shuttered and left our shores. With not even a thought. About the millions and millions of American workers. That were left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped. From their homes. And then redistributed. All across. The world. But that is the past. And now we are looking all Lee to the future. We assembled here today. Are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city. In every foreign capital and it every hall of power. From this day forward. A new vision will govern our land. From this day. Forward. It's going to be only America. First prom now. Hazy on tray on taxes on immigration. On foreign affairs. Will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries. Making our products. Stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. OK. Yeah. Protection will lead to greater prosperity and strength. I will cite to you with every breath in my body. And I will never ever let you down. I. And America will start winning again. Winning like never bird before RO. Okay. We will bring back to our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our well off and we will bringing back to our dreams. A you will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways. All across. Our wonderful nation. We will get our people also of welfare and back to work. Who rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor. We will follow two simple rules. By American. And high air American. Okay. We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world. But we do so with the understanding. That it is the right of all nations to put their own interest first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rat there. To let it shine as an example we will shine. For everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world. Against radical Islamic terrorism. Which we will erratic gay completely. From the face of the earned. At the bedrock of our politics. Will be a total allegiance to the United States of America. And through our loyalty to our country we will read discover. How or loyalty to each out there. When you open your heart to patriotism. There is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us. How good and pleasant it is when God's people lived together in unity. We must speak our minds openly. Debate I disagreements honestly. But always. Pursue solidarity. When America is united. America is totally unstoppable. There should be no clear. We are protected. And we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly. He will be rejected by god. Finally. We must think big and dream even bigger. In America we understand that a nation. Is only living as long as it is driving. We will no longer except politicians. Who are all talk and no action constantly complaining. But never doing anything about it. The time for MD talking is over. Now arrives the hour of action. Do not. Allow anyone. To tell you that it cannot be done no challenge didn't match the hide and fight and spirit. Of America. We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again. We stand at the birth. Of a Lil millennium. Ready to unlock the mysteries of space. To free the Aaron from the misery is a disease. And don't harness the energies. Industries and technologies. Of tomorrow. A new national pride rules there ourselves. Live to our sides and heal our divisions. It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget. That whether we are black. Or brown or white. We all believe this same red blood of patriots. We all enjoyed this same glorious freedoms. And we all salute the same great American flag. And whether a child is born. In the urban sprawl of they looked up at the same night sky. They fill their heart with the same dreams. And they are infused with a breath of life. By this same. Almighty. Creator. So to all Americans in every city near and far too small and large. From mountain to mount. From ocean to audition. Hear these words. You will never be ignored again. It. Your voice. Your hopes. And your dreams will define our American. Destiny. And your marriage and goodness it love will soar ever guide us along the way. Two dead there. We will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again and yes to get there we will make America. Great again. And a guy and. Right. Thanks kiss there. From president talk to smile from President Obama. He completes his inaugural address. Direct attack on the Washington establishment congratulations from President Obama right there. Taking on establishment that he said protected itself. Promises that that'll all change right here right now from the state for the people are the rules again said Donald Trump president Donald Trump. 