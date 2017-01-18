Transcript for Donald Trump's Pick for EPA, Scott Pruitt, Calls Human Activity a Factor in Changing Climate

What could be more important. The protecting our nation's waters improving our air and managed to land we've been blessed with his nation all the while protecting the health and welfare upper people. Regulators are supposed to make things regular. To fairly and equitably enforce the rules and not pick winners and losers. One such issue were civil discourse is absent involves climate change let me say to you. Science tells us that the climate changing. And then human activity in some manner in packs that change. The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact in what to do about it are subject to continuing debate and dialogue and well it should be.

