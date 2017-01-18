-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
-
Now Playing: Confirmation Hearing Begins for Tom Price as Secretary of Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
-
Now Playing: First Lady Laura Bush's Unique Inaugural Gown
-
Now Playing: First Lady Inaugural Gowns From the Past 40 years
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's Pick for EPA, Scott Pruitt, Calls Human Activity a Factor in Changing Climate
-
Now Playing: HHS Pick Tom Price Denies Wrongdoing Over Stock Transaction
-
Now Playing: Senator Defends Tom Price Over Stock Purchase Allegations
-
Now Playing: Next Chapter: Obamas' Planned Move to Kalorama Surprises Longtime Resident
-
Now Playing: Trump EPA Pick Pruitt to be Grilled Over Polluters' Political Donations
-
Now Playing: Jackie Evancho Speaks Out About Upcoming Inauguration Performance
-
Now Playing: Trump Cabinet Nominees Under Fire
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway on Inauguration, Cabinet Nominees
-
Now Playing: Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
-
Now Playing: Trump Kicks Off Inauguration Festivities at Gala
-
Now Playing: Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized for Shortness of Breath
-
Now Playing: With Three Days Left in Office, Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Prison Sentence
-
Now Playing: Putin Accuses Obama Administration of Spreading False Rumors to Undermine Trump
-
Now Playing: List of Congress Members Boycotting the Inauguration Grows as Trump Arrives in Washington
-
Now Playing: Trump Takes Credit for General Motors' Announcement to Invest a Billion Dollars in US Factories
-
Now Playing: National Education Association's Mary Kusler on Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos