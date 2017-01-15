Dress Rehearsal for Donald Trump's Inauguration

More
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region held a dress rehearsal for the presidential inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
1:02 | 01/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dress Rehearsal for Donald Trump's Inauguration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44795626,"title":"Dress Rehearsal for Donald Trump's Inauguration ","duration":"1:02","description":"The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region held a dress rehearsal for the presidential inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.","url":"/Politics/video/dress-rehearsal-donald-trumps-inauguration-44795626","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.