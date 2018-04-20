Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change

More
It was a short trip for a new mom, but a big advance for the women of the Senate.
0:40 | 04/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change
All right so a baby girl has made history on Capitol Hill senator Tammy Duckworth ten day old daughter Miley became the first new born to appear for a vote on the senate floor. And just today before the senate changed the rules allowing babies on the floor and now we're told Miley did follow the dress code by wearing a blazer. He can't see there's a unit trust us there but Miley was also where and a half wits Diane that violates. The dress and. My head out of oh yeah her. I guess is like my the historic bear. Duckworth is the first senator to give birth while in office that's pretty cool.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54605902,"title":"Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change","duration":"0:40","description":"It was a short trip for a new mom, but a big advance for the women of the Senate.","url":"/Politics/video/duckworth-casts-vote-holding-newborn-senate-floor-rule-54605902","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.