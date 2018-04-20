Transcript for Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change

All right so a baby girl has made history on Capitol Hill senator Tammy Duckworth ten day old daughter Miley became the first new born to appear for a vote on the senate floor. And just today before the senate changed the rules allowing babies on the floor and now we're told Miley did follow the dress code by wearing a blazer. He can't see there's a unit trust us there but Miley was also where and a half wits Diane that violates. The dress and. My head out of oh yeah her. I guess is like my the historic bear. Duckworth is the first senator to give birth while in office that's pretty cool.

