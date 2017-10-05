Education Sec. DeVos receives boos during Florida commencement speech

"If this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you," Edison O. Jackson, president of Bethune-Cookman University, said to the graduates. "Choose which way you want to go."
1:35 | 05/10/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Education Sec. DeVos receives boos during Florida commencement speech
Thank you so very very much for this. Great honor and privilege. I am honored. Become a wild man. Don't under. Celebrate the in a distant. The graduates. There are so many people deserving of special recognition today friends of graduates. Thank you for your effort in getting them to this point. I'm grateful for the opportunity to speak with you. And could take place with felons who had disagreed with the invitation for need to be here. What a hallmarks of higher education. And up democracy. Is the ability to converse win and learn from those with whom we disagree. Behavior continues. No other reason will be mailed to you. Shoot but let you want to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

