Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering Public School

Betsy DeVos, in her first visit to a public school as head of the education department, tried to enter a Washington, D.C., middle school this morning but was met with a small number of protesters.
0:52 | 02/10/17

Transcript for Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering Public School
