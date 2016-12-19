Transcript for Electors Meeting Across the Country to Cast Votes

From unlikely candidate to unstoppable. President elect. Donald Trump is set to officially become the 45 president of the United States. Protesters shouting shame on you as Electoral College members cast their votes in Pennsylvania where trump beat Hillary Clinton by less than 1% when he votes for Donald. State by state electors casting their ballots including Bill Clinton in new York and Minnesota one elector going rope replaced after refusing to cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. Similarly in Maine one elector trying to vote for Bernie Sanders going against state law that ballot was ruled out of order and in the end he voted for Clinton. And in Wisconsin the allegations of Russians hacking the election to help trumped persisting. In the end it's the electors with the final word thank you tellers for. Telling the votes. The votes are and votes Donald. Members of the house and senate will meet in the house chamber to count all the votes on January 6. Then vice president Joseph Biden will announce the winner on that day marking two weeks until the inauguration. Today Norman ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.