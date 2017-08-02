Transcript for Elizabeth Warren Silenced in Senate After Reading Quote Calling Jeff Sessions 'Disgrace'

However. Ms. Cain continues. Blacks still fall far short of having equal participation. In the electoral process. Particularly in the sound. Efforts continue to be made. To deny blacks access to the polls even where blacks constitute. The majority. Of the voters. It has been a long up hill struggle. To people line the vital legislation. That protects the most fundamental right to. A person who has exhibited so much hostility. To the enforcement of those Wallace. The senators reminded that as a violation of rule nineteen. Of the standing rules of the senate. Two imputed to another senator we're senators any conduct. Or motive unworthy. Or becoming a senator. Up Mr. President I don't think are quite understand armory in a letter from Coretta Scott King to the Judiciary Committee. From 1986. That was admitted into the record. I'm simply reading what she wrote about what the nomination of Jeff Sessions. To be a federal court judge meant and what it would. Mean in history for her. This is a reminder not tremendously well you just shared. However. You'd stated that. The a sitting senator is a disgrace. To Department of Justice. I think that mayor and senator and in this. Although I would Atlanta repeated in my own words. The rule applies. I'm 22 MP conduct more motive through any form or voice to a sitting some form of work includes quotes. Articles. Are of the materials. So according Senator Kennedy calling. Then but. Nominees sessions. Are disgrace. Is a violation of senate rules it was certainly not in 1986. In the community chaired it is in 2013. Senator sessions voted against re offering three authorizing the violence against women act. A bill would expand the protections and services. Provided to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Here's a piece from the Bedford minuteman. That really tells the story. Of how sexual violence. Impacts Massachusetts. And this is what it soon. There are mothers daughters sisters fathers sons and Brothers. Expressed they RO. Mr. President the majority leader senators impugn the motives and conduct of our call it from Alabama. As worn by the cheer. Senator Warren quote. Said senator sessions issues also power of his office to -- with free exercise. Of the vote. Bob Black citizens. I called senator order under the provision to rule on game. Mr. press and a. Senator from Massachusetts Mr. President iron surprise. That the words of Coretta Scott Haines are not suitable for debate in the United States senate. I ask leave of the senate to continue my remarks. Is there objections. Yeah. I appealed the ruling object about action is hurt. The senator will take her seat. I appealed the ruling of the chair. And I suggest the absence of quorum.

