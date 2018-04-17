Ending America's 'drug crisis' is top DOJ priority: Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Department of Justice has dismantled the alleged drug trafficking ring that has been operating for 20 years.
0:49 | 04/17/18

Transcript for Ending America's 'drug crisis' is top DOJ priority: Sessions
We're not going to accept the status quo. We will not allow it to continue. Business as usual is over. Ending that drug on crisis is a top priority. Of this department of justice and the trump administration. President trop is a comprehensive. Plan. In the national public health emergency which he has declared a national public health emergency prevention. Enforcement that's us now work in treatment ala don't have substantial. Increases in funding this year. The budget agreement call for a major entries in OBO it. Finding suppose most of that we'll see we'll go to treatment. But also go through prevention campaign. And long force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

