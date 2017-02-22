Transcript for Enforcing President Trump's new immigration memos

Farms on immigration laws have been revealed which the White House claims will target dangerous criminals. But unlike president Obama's orders you don't have to be convicted of meant. Many prime. It's now up to immigration agents to decide who they deal poses a risk to public safety or national security. It seems. You know because when we talk about. Obama you know he's out they always say he is deported more people can not based on they are in other criminal records. And that's seemed to what you don't need a lot of help what but that's what he felt he needed to do it again. So if that was working well. Why don't we creating pay half secret with what he promised his voters like chaos and yet basically. Yeah okay. I'm what you're saying is what I heard him campaigning on over and over was it's not going to be mass deportation we're talking about violent criminals and that that's what he kept saying and I remember one time at this table. I said get on board with fat people that could create it like. Had a that money is thinking yeah felonies violent crimes my. Everyone can agree on that and in someone said. But where does the line of the crime where's it dropped yeah. And that was like a foreshadowing now what I'm hearing is there's a lot of gray area pattern of violations Gannon and a net is violating agents it all gray area and because there's no specificity it leaves it up to each person to interpret that. Which is giving a lot of power and depth eTech Asian yeah two local line out works well he's I didn't. He's gonna hire 101000 agents or forces which then he'll will say is a job creation program just lots. Flat so I'll say is say I created 101000 job. Why accept that I think what he's point you're absolutely right at me they used to call President Obama that the Porter in GT. Because he got rid of more. Undocumented. Immigrants that heck commit a crime than any other president in. Yes jury at a debate in fact you know because I don't think estimate of knowing. And deadly blood that's customs anyone all the action I'll tell you why they'll have to that used numbers that regarding to catch and release program with people they actually find right on the border not people who have actually enter the country and tried to back that there's that's debatable but he's been that the visit to support I had on this says at least 2009 at 2015. His administration removed more than 2.5 million people through immigration orders this does not include those who were turned away at the board yeah. That's what this. You know. All we can do is is work with what we got canceled this is what we have and sent me. There was a lot of people to eat a lot of heat for this and he turned away a lot of people heat turned away ballot. Undocumented people from all country for me that's a little different that what seems to be happening here for me I think the concern by many people at their huge sectors of the border that everybody knows are completely unsecured on the Eddie and Donald Trump out a gap border with Mexico that are completely unsecure and Donald Trump about so many people that he would amp up border security. And if you look at polling a hot at Harris poll numbers came out and says 75% support the directed to increase the Border Patrol. 80% of Americans say local authorities need to comply with the law by reporting to federal agents the illegal immigrants that come into contact with. I think there are a lot of people around this country up all ethnicity is who did the process legally. And ate a fallible want to really unhappy with people who don't fault lines he can get with it cannot just wait so. And I'm not there and families involved he has someone I believe our production felt when I did say that his Donald comes proceed procedure leaves and protections for dreamers. Which are children of undocumented parents and their parents those protections are. And it has so here's what I find interesting about your argument. When he. Did the first sweeping. Act. He didn't really care about people and green cards and who went through the process and did it ought legally that was itself that yet it was that so I am just saying. You know yeah. They are. Are lots of things we could be doing but is she destroying what's being done simply because Obama did it or because he actually believes that Obama didn't get. At what was happening when he is called by immigration people. As the report wrenching I think this sowing of chaos. And making people uncomfortable. Was unnecessary because he could do he could do what he wants to do there are places that could be secured but you know he did this. Op earlier with folks coming from outside when they talk about the five country cap you know he said listen to abandon I'm a tightening not. So why not start for a place that actually. Does what just you're gonna do as opposed to cut. And then every right back. I have I have discussed that we have I agree we're a nation of laws. And so if you come here. And you're you've done it illegally tenure committing crime. And then certainly. You should be deported and that's what President Obama did but when you're talking about people that come here on documented. They're fleeing the country because they're in trouble they're fleeing repression. Those people that have children why would you break up families and he isn't protect not breaking up close is not technically you would have you look at does new immigrants and I my identity he has not he's making it more difficult for asylum seekers. Immigrants could be sent to Mexico first and then that. And and formally deported later. Unaccompanied minors are not protected. On all the right immigrants are not priorities for depth deportation I haven't seen anywhere at I I like what he's acting that I think what he's going after our Sanctuary Cities I think he's going after I think he's seeking to provide compensation to families who have been victimized by a document and a grant and I. Let let's hold up hold up 'cause this visit in just think conversation. Without come right back to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.