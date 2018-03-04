Transcript for EPA Chief Scott Pruitt facing more calls to investigate housing arrangement

Scott Pruitt is the latest cabinet official under scrutiny. The EPA secretary the subject of a formal White House inquiry. After ABC news reported he rented an apartment on Capitol Hill from the white summit top energy lobbyist. Who's paid to lobby the EP day. This and I don't know how you survive the slump. I think he has to go if he asked the go it's because he never should have been there for just stared at the agency defended the agreement that a fifty dollar a night to lease is consistent with federal ethics rules. And send a Condo owners lobbyist husband had no direct contact with the agency ABC found a similar apartments renting for 5000 dollars a month. No one working for the federal government is supposed to get a special deal to get a special deal from someone who has business before the government. That is highly problematic. Democrats questioning whether the deal meant fair market value for the property. When asked about a controversy the president only sang. The remark followed the agencies moved to relax Obama air fuel efficiency and emission standards for vehicles made between 20/20 two and 20/20 five. No longer needing to meet that fifty miles per gallon target. Trip making the announcements and avoiding questions on his spending. The president is upset by all the negative headlines and we've been told he spoke to Pruitt last night by found. He was stabbed John Kelly speaking with through it this morning but when asked the White House wouldn't say if the president still has confidence in Pruitt. String a Marshall ABC news Washington.

