EPA chief's language on climate change contradicts the agency's website

More
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, expressed doubt whether carbon dioxide from human activity is the primary cause of climate change, apparently contradicting the language used on his own agency's website.
0:41 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for EPA chief's language on climate change contradicts the agency's website
The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency has sparked an uproar over his latest comments on climate change. EPA administrator Scott Pruitt directly challenged mainstream scientific consensus by saying. He is not believe the carbon dioxide from human activity is a primary contributor to global warming. Crew's view also conflicts with NASA and the EPA it's self. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson is recusing himself from the state department's deliberations on the Keystone Pipeline decision. There were concerns of conflict of interest because Tillerson as the former CEO of ExxonMobil. President Obama halted the project which would bring oil from Canada to the US but president trump revived it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46039033,"title":"EPA chief's language on climate change contradicts the agency's website","duration":"0:41","description":"Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, expressed doubt whether carbon dioxide from human activity is the primary cause of climate change, apparently contradicting the language used on his own agency's website.","url":"/Politics/video/epa-chiefs-language-climate-change-contradicts-agencys-website-46039033","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.