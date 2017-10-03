-
Now Playing: Trump projects confidence on GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to travel to pitch GOP health care plan to voters
-
Now Playing: FBI Director meets with congressional leaders
-
Now Playing: EPA chief's language on climate change contradicts the agency's website
-
Now Playing: Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
-
Now Playing: FBI Director James Comey attends private meeting with top lawmakers
-
Now Playing: House Republicans determined to repeal and replace Obamacare
-
Now Playing: White House: Obamacare repeal 'not getting jammed through'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cummings asks Trump to soften talk about black communities
-
Now Playing: Jon Huntsman accepts Russia ambassadorship nomination
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump's popularity rises
-
Now Playing: Senators demand wiretap records from DOJ, FBI
-
Now Playing: White House launches 'full court press' to sell health care plan
-
Now Playing: Women gather in Los Angeles to mark International Women's Day
-
Now Playing: Senators ask FBI to turn over evidence amid unsubstantiated Trump wiretap allegations
-
Now Playing: Spicer slams accuracy of nonpartisan budget agency
-
Now Playing: White House: President Trump 'extremely concerned' over WikiLeaks' alleged CIA document dump
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'No doubt' Republican health care plan will pass
-
Now Playing: US 'not ruling anything out' in response to N. Korea missile tests
-
Now Playing: HHS secretary reacts to backlash against health care plan