Transcript for EPA's Scott Pruitt speaks out about criticism of living arrangement

The EPA administrator Scott for it is defending his decision to rent a low cost Condo from the wife of an energy lobbyists. In a Fox News interview for its insisted that the fifty dollar a night apartment near Capitol Hill was fair market value. The White House is investigating the living arrangement. When asked if the president was OK with protections. The Press Secretary there said he is not. For Pruitt denied that is jobs in jeopardy. The president not talk often. And and and he offered encouraging words to me and end. I enjoy serving him in serving agenda that we've set out together. I can tell you that we are focused on the job here at the agency in doing it well and and I think that he and others recognize that across the country. -- there and what was actually a combative interview with Fox News he blamed his staff for approving huge pay raises for two employees. One increased topping 50000. Dollars he said he just found out about the raises and corrected them right away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.