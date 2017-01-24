Transcript for What to Expect in the Senate Confirmation Hearings for HHS and OMB

Hey everybody hi there I'm on in the box live in New York a busy day on Capitol Hill down in Washington DC. Confirmation hearings continue for president trumps nominees for his cabinet we're gonna have. Those live right here at the hearings as well as some committee votes. As they come up over the course of the day we're keeping an eye on two big ones the headlines from DC today. A congressman from Georgia Tom price is back in the hot seat for another confirmation hearing he of course. President trumps picked to run health and Cuban human services department and South Carolina representative Mick mold me. The first member going to be hearing from him after he came after scrutiny. For some questionable. A that failure to pay some payroll taxes years ago this is the first time again. We're gonna hear from him ever keeping an eye out a lot of things happening down in Washington here is a quick look. At what else is going on on our live channels over on live kennel to. More action on Capitol Hill senator Jeff Sessions. Is at the nominee for attorney general in president trumps cabinet we're expecting the committee vote there on like channel two on live three. That's where we're gonna be keeping an eye on congressman Tom price is confirmation hearing. Over on live channel five. They see the house Republicans are holding a press conference speaker Paul Ryan at the podium right now you can listen to him on live channel five. And finally you keep an eye on the markets Covert alive channel six at the Dow Jones lives there. On live six let's get back to the big headlines today for more on this I wanna bring in my colleague down in Washington DC ABC's political director. Rick Klein rake another busy day down on Capitol Hill Tom price and make mold Gainey. Are in the headlines today what do you make their confirmation hearings what should we hear. Well two different things to look for here one is policy and we're gonna learn a lot. Potentially and and compress me pushed a lot. On what the real repeal and replace plans are for obamacare we know the top price is one of the few members of congress who had a real replacement plan. In place that's he's still own that says he still owned the cuts to Medicare and Medicaid that he's advocated for despite. What Donald Trump has said and it will Beatty to be question is gonna be. Around budget items particularly the debt ceiling this is something that congress has had a hard time with that he actually shut down the government. A couple years ago because of Republican opposition including people like nick Maldini so what is the stance of the trump administration going to be to that inevitable annual tradition of having to read. Raise the debt ceiling. And then the second thing purple of these men are the sort of personal side issues that we're seeing we've seen. A whole number of question or trance questionable transactions. Around Tom price in the stock portfolio. That have been raised you mentioned. Nick Albanian 151000 dollars in taxes he apparently didn't pay for domestic help that may or may not been documented worker so those are the kind of things that in the past that actually derail nominations no signs though that this is going to be the same self Barbara what sticking with them this is the first time in here from these two critical appointments. And I think there's a whole lot of policy it. And there we see the senator is beginning to come into the hearing room to take their seats Rick hang with us for a sec and I want to bring in our colleague. Back here in New York doctor Richard faster ABC's chief health and medical editor. You have a lot of experience at HS. Yeah I I worked unity that's for for thirteen years or all of the discussion that's been going on. Over the past weeks and months around the transition has focused on the repeal and replacement of the formal care cracked open. When you think about the mandate and there's the scope of work that's being done by AT test. It's not just Medicaid Medicare it's not his health insurance it oversees the National Institutes of Health which is the place where most biomedical research takes place it oversees the Food and Drug Administration which is responsible for our drugs for the safety of our food supply. It oversees the Centers for Disease Control where I work for thirteen years which is responsible for the health and safety. From a public health perspective when there's a large outbreak what's gonna happen I haven't heard his perspective on any of those issues I'm not sure that he's going to be asked about that. But when you think about it it just it's one of the largest departments and as a budget of more than a trillion dollars. And so it's if it's if it's. It scope of work is absolutely enormous. You mentioned so much of the focus has been on the Affordable Care Act but and at prices said that his. His experience is rooted in his life before he was a legislator Dennis orthopedic surgeon for twenty years is that unusual it is a chart. It really is so he practiced orthopedic medicine for for more than twenty years before he. When anti government he was a state legislator after that he would only be the third secretary of health who ever. Who was a position. At the last one was Louis Sullivan under George H. W. Bush and he finished in 1993. Quite quite a long time ago. Secretary Sullivan. Just penned. Really at note to congressman price in health affairs where. He said to remember your roots remember the hippocratic. And this statement in from Attica is. You know first above all else do no harm. And so when thinking about the repeal and replacement make sure that when you're doing this you're not harming people you're not leaving people uncovered who currently. Have insurance and sure his experience and his ability to run an agency with that kind of budget is gonna come up. Today at our he came up in last week's hearing as well Rick back anti UN DC experience was one of the things that was coming up again and again in other confirmation hearings. And we're expecting some committee votes on some of those nominees today as well right topic used some of these doctor Ben Carson. A layup chow Wilbur Ross and potentially Jeff Sessions as well. That's right Elaine Chao a transportation she already see it serves as labor secretary she's married to the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell no problems. Are are expected there similar. Situation at the commerce the commerce it's the commerce level with Wilbur Ross no one really expected that they Carson. Had a potentially quite interesting he someone had zero background. In housing and urban development before this another former doctor so he doesn't come at it with a traditional experiences but the heat seemed to have done. Just find his confirmation hearings. I am intrigued to see what happens we Jeff Sessions today so under senate rules any member can ask the hold the vote over for an entire week. There's a couple of side issues that that that's around this first it does appear that he'll be confirmed. And is actually a political reason that Democrats may want to see him confirmed sooner rather than later because as soon as he becomes the attorney general he is no longer a United States seven. And that takes one vote away from Republicans when they're doing other confirmation hearings and where they're starting to pass the legislation so. There may be actually be a strange quirk here that that that fast tracks. Senator sessions the other reason that that sessions is interesting is that that's are clears the deck for the Supreme Court. Talking to trump folks that they didn't wanna have to fights on the same terrain at the same time that you wanna be fighting about their attorney general pick at the same time mr. defending its Supreme Court pick but as soon as you have. Jeff Sessions in a position it allows them to to roll out of Supreme Court pick and it's likely I think that there could be some reasons to see that sooner. Rather than later. Hey Rick a little piece of breaking news that when you get your take on if you don't mind we just heard. That speaker of the house Paul Ryan announced at the press conference that he invited president trump to address a joint session. Later in February believe it's the 28 we'll double check that but how significant to move is that. I. I believe this fits with tradition I have to go back and see clearly. It's a little bit different you know to a state in the union in your first year you do the inaugural address but I think the opportunity to address a joint session is traditional bent I have to check but I think. Eagles these guys are still filling each other out we're gonna have. President trump among others visit with the house Republicans and the senate Republicans at a retreat are having in Philadelphia. Later in the week he's already started Whiting indicting some of these members of congress are outside in private conversations with house and senate Republicans they don't know what they're gonna get. There is perplexed by this guy as anyone else there they're seeing a president who is nine are non ideological and just to see the body language at the reception last night to see how. It Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were so easily. Joke around with Donald Trump it seems like. He is already a lot we can say he's already scramble political allegiances and political loyalties in Washington so I think that opportunity at a joint session for him to lay out. His agenda something that's probably Paul Ryan's interest as well as president drops. Well Rick I think the other thing I want to ask you any committee vote this is sort of where the rubber meets the road for the first time in terms of which Republican senators are actually going to continue to a Poe is. President trumps picks because we RD saw with the Rex Tillerson vote at people like senator rubio who had. Really given a grilling in the confirmation hearing eventually thing I will defer to the president's choice here and I will vote to confirm him that's still has to go to a full. Senate floor vote there but how much of that do you think we're anything moving forward but these other confirmation hearings. Two key points in these hearings what is Matt. They're only 52 Republicans have 48 Democrats but there's no longer the opportunity for Democrats to filibuster nominations they change the rules. Under President Obama those rule is still in the fact that means. If you're gonna stop a nomination you need to get some Republicans to defect two or more Republicans to go to the other side but with the Democrats. That leads to the political and of this which is. Which Republican. Once that he the one who stands up in public and denies Donald Trump one of his picks the lead agency. A big one like secretary of state as big as they come that's why you saw mark rubio fall into line there is an enormous. Kind of deference to the president getting his fix that both parties adhere to overtime and particularly in your own party in a guy that you don't understand and add to that that if for his unconventional as some of these picks are. Few of them are truly far outside the mainstream and Democrats are making the predictable Lloyd's is about we don't know enough about this guy we need more questions about backpack. But the fact is that most of them have vetted pretty well they're a little problems that in the past could derail but no huge red flag that says it's going off track in that environment. You see an overwhelming likelihood deference to the president's picks the likelihood that the lobby confirmed. And it looks like over on live three right now that that confirmation hearing is just about to get under way there an opening statement so we'll go to that. Very shortly but back here in New York doctor bass or when it to take the big picture on congressman price peer he would come into this role. And in his past legislative efforts saying that he wants to get government. Out of the way that his experience as a doctor tells and there's too much government. In health care and he wants to put the power back into the hands of the doctor and the patients to choose their health care what do you make about per. Well he you know it it definitely undercuts a lot of what the Affordable Care Act try to do. When you look at the Affordable Care Act there wasn't much in the air that focused on the affordable side. It still it dealt in any way with with with cost and one of the ways to trying to deal with costs was to try and effect that relationship in the office between the doctor and the patient. What drugs could you prescribe what things could Medicare's. Would Medicare allow you to to do there were things in there that. That we're supporting something called comparative effectiveness research studies to say well there's this new drug but does it work better than this old truck. And if it doesn't work better than sold drugs were only gonna pay for the altar. Well the allow the medical community was up in arms a lot of the pharmaceutical industry was up in arms about that. And that's something that dead congressman price does does not support he supports allowing the position to make a decision. Regardless of whether it it has cost impact. He has not come out in favor of allowing Medicare. To negotiate on drug price and that may sound like a technical issue but if you look at the price of drugs in the United States. They are more than double what they are in many other wealthy developed countries and the reason is. Then there are there are things in the law that prohibit Medicare from negotiating on drug price of the drug company. Can set whatever price they they want and one of the things that Democrats have pushed for is is changes in that part of the though legislation something to deal with cost. President trump has said as well he wants to do something to address drug pricing I would not be surprised if we if someone today asks about. How are you gonna deal with the issues so many people in America pace with. That their drugs may be covered but they can't cover their Coca. They can't. They can't get the drug that they need for a life threatening condition Howard how do you want to deal with that as you look for replacement. And the common theme we're seeing with some of the nominees where they're asked questions about things they said in the past that are actually counter to what president trumpet that. He wants to do. Yeah if you listen to what what what congressman price said last week during his first hearing. He was called out on differences between he is his policy recommendations and president trumps and what he said was you know I would implement. The policies have a president try and. To the feet play right there are a lot of people are focused on when it comes to the Affordable Care Act and act of senate starting late tracks to repeal it. Is who loses their copper it. Yet they were there. There are estimates that twenty million people who did not have health insurance before having covered in the affordable care and the question is what happens to them a large number of those people were covered. Under expansions in Medicaid a federal program. If that goes away how do you provide protection president trump has said he wants health care coverage for everybody. Representative prices has he wants access for accessing coverage are very different things. I well because access means that you have the right to to buy this insurance. You're not being forbidden from getting insurance but can you afford it do you have the money. If you're given money for a whole savings account to pay for your insurance. But you don't you need to use that money for food and housing well do you really have access to health insurance. And the bottom line is will as many people be covered. Under whatever comes to replace that have been covered before president trump says he wants to cover more people in that they've recovered before.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.