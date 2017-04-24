Transcript for What to expect in Trump's final week before his 100-day mark

I'm on the thanks for being here joining me if ABC's deputy political director should shot a lost eight I have found and happy Monday. Happy happy Monday a historic week Monday about big yeah so this hundred days everyone is talking about right I know that the president ran on that he talked about what he's gonna get the first hundred days he really the plants and after he won it. As our own John Karl pointed out there he hasn't hit any of those ten marks but explain to this understate how much does it really. Still the hundred days is marking that started with print them and and every president since then we've had kind of that. A big moment in their new presidency what have they gotten died what happened they dined and it do look at the totality of a presidency. Though it hasn't really. Predicted whether it's been successful or unsuccessful presidency but it's still an important marker for the beginning of a new administration and and especially as you just mentioned that this administration. During the campaign the press release them in public contract with America. And the earth ten items on that list that he's going to get done by this 100 day mark. Jon Karl Karl just point out only one has even been introduced. That's repealing. Obama repealing and replacing obamacare of course I have gotten. Now they are now calling it an arbitrary amount of time currently married mr. Spicer college that to the they are still five days for a half days left in the week and a lot that they wanted apple. We're talking about Health Care Reform and tax reform as it could possibly happen in the next 48 hours couldn't. Well. The administration plans on releasing attacked from plan. On Wednesday. They he and we know any of the deet and right end and shot Tyson was just act actually over and over again about it during his briefing. He said he didn't want to get a had the president health care or him last week that she. They wanted to release his plan and get a vote to. At least for from the house this week. But. Right now child but for also acts over ever again and he. Said that's really up to Paul Ryan TT can get the votes there I should note that legislation hasn't eaten in. Introduced where where members comic actually read the legislation for so it doesn't seem very realistic. Also another really important marker of this week is. The possible government shut down on the of those 100 heart so Friday at midnight. It is not right right no day in 1990 into one hander right and it how I mean that's accurate that's about it there as well he says we remain confident. That there won't be able to this act the budget. And we don't know the details but that's a lot for any congress to cover in fort day. Unbelievable I mean even be talking about it is a lot but you'd think that they just want to kind of focus on the on the department shut down of course 100 day mark two. And I think that that Paul is what's going on that. The focus have to be on keeping the government open. Even though we know that the White House and the president would like to have. A couple more. Notches on the board we tax reform and and health care going into record mark Sobel he. What's really cost was this week comfortable fourth. Hundred -- we have some new numbers to look at the kind of help us see how the rest of America. Seeing this administration as well let's talk a little bit about that his approval rating something we come back to again and again how does that compare to past president. That's this historically low approval rating for. Presidency administrations in this this point their presidency. And that at some in that we've seen through out this hundred day period with mcdonalds company's remains at this historical. We talk a little bit about some of the changes in policies and hit these things first and pretty hot that hit most of them the question is does it really matter. To the people who voted. Portable foot fort what do we know so. It seems that the asked that question is now. So ninety's our new poll released just yesterday's savage show that 96%. Of tram voters. Would it do not there's no buyer's remorse there's no regret they would vote for him again. And only 2% right that they regretted it. And surgical. Right and they're sticking to it to their guns in this is bared their decision they made. In which is really a fascinating look act. The people that support to all trump and support and then they are still very much on Portland has administration. And chestnuts but some numbers to that that approval. Reading for misinterpret us 42%. 53%. Disapprove historically the aperture president has been. Sixty in the nineteenth. So that either so honeymoon period for most administrations at this point you know of course there is no honeymoon period whatsoever they're say there without cleanup get it back at me six out of ten people surveyed. Said he's been are they doubt rather is honest and trust we're in this they see him out of touch with the things that are important to them. And they don't think that he understands the problems of people like them. Not a great place where presidents and. None that I touched number of what's also interesting is that 67%. Of voters feel late Democrat party without touch so it's not just. The president's dealing with that was and is actually the Democrats originally the worst number when it comes at a touched so it it seems like. That the Democrats also even though there's been this. Surge of more it seems like more enthusiasm. Marches these rallies but their problems for the Democrat pretty absolutely. If we didn't get a repair work that's right that number that's 67% that actually nineteen points higher as imports are more critical than it was three years ago so if this really about. The man or the administration there's just sort of politics and Jack. I spoke I think there is disillusionment with her are with our political system and but I think that. Donald Trump and Sartre the campaign to he inspires. A lot of the loyalty and support with people that like him and a lot of anger or. With people let that oppose him when it comes with that that number that had. People who should technically Democrat parties touch a lot of people are liberal Democrat it's who. Who who are dissolution with the way that the party has has involved and so they Democratic Party also. Has to figure out a way not to oppose the president's. Two. Get candidates that that we know the party is how it would. Not just against it for something in me and they. Pull it. Election was held today. So if the if the election was held today. Really incredible number but that it looks this survey shows that. That is present from what actually beat Hillary Clinton in the popular votes that three point that we have been talking about that shows Helen that. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by actually if it was held today as a recent. As a redo it will be. A popular that was it. Really have incredible number the serving as. Two he'd write you write like something up like other things from. Monday they are adding an aggressive timetable for the rest of the week went weird you even focus your attention right when he locked. Well I think that we have to vote that we have to watch possible government on Friday. Then there's the 100 day mark which is Saturday but really marking every single day. But that at least two other issues are gonna pop ups attacked for Wednesday and that helped care we don't know but it uninhibited. Where are keeping an eye open for that to I think that every day isn't a historic week. There. ABC deputy political directorship taught extra bit different thanks from him. Thanks solidly for watching as well remember you can always good abcnews.com. To keep up with the latest on this historic week we're coming up 100 days. President of administration on mom and about of the back here real thin.

