'I was extremely nice' to widow of fallen soldier, says Trump after criticism of condolence call

More
"I can only say this. I was really nice to her," said Trump. "I respect her. I respect her family."
1:11 | 10/25/17

Transcript for 'I was extremely nice' to widow of fallen soldier, says Trump after criticism of condolence call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

