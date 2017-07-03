Exxon announces expansion program, Trump takes credit

Exxon Mobil Corp. announced plans to spend $20 billion over ten years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, resulting in the creation of 45,000 jobs -- an initiative which the White House said illustrates his "promise to bring back jobs to America."
0:29 | 03/07/17

Transcript for Exxon announces expansion program, Trump takes credit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Exxon Mobil Corp. announced plans to spend $20 billion over ten years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, resulting in the creation of 45,000 jobs -- an initiative which the White House said illustrates his "promise to bring back jobs to America."
