Transcript for Facebook: Russian-linked content may have reached 126 million during 2016 election

Also here in new revelations about Russian sponsored content on social media during last year's election. FaceBook executives will testify in Capitol Hill today that a Russian group posted more than 80000 times during and after president trumps victory. And that con tent reach as many as 126. Million people. Far more than previously disclosed meanwhile Twitter has now identified nearly 3000 Russian linked accounts. That's nearly fourteen times a number first disclosed and today Google is expected to identify eighteen YouTube channels linked to Russian influence. But it scribes only limited activity on the accounts.

