Transcript for Facebook turns over 3,000 Russia-linked ads to Congress

FaceBook turning over thousands of Russia linked adds to congress now the company delivering more than 3000 apps House Intelligence Committee. That's getting Russian interference during the election. FaceBook now revealing it discovered 458. Counts linked to Russia. The company now says it will hire another 1000 people to review and remove cats on FaceBook.

