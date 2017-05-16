Transcript for The fallout after reports claim Trump revealed classified info to Russia

Let's turn out to the big story out today when it dig into a little bit more about the national security implications. Other big news whether or not president trump revealed classified information in a meeting with Russian officials at the White House last week let's bring in our national security contributor here at ABC news. John Cullen who joins us live now thanks so much for being with us John. Ice I C review this afternoon. So give me your take here when you heard about this story last night and we've been reporting out some of the from the national security advisor today. What was your biggest concern as you heard the story break. Well like many people who've been discussing this issue my big concern was that. A country that is an adversary and ours Russia. A country that was involved in seeking to interfere in our election. May have just been given access. Not only classified information classified information. Provided by one of our allies. And that it is potentially Aires troublesome highs. We. And yet our allies do not only that we're gonna protect their information and knocked in a share and they don't share that information that placed the lives of Americans. And I want it perfectly clear about this there's no question about legality here for anyone who thinks that there that exists that the president as has been noted again and again can absolutely at his own discretion disclose information that he feels. Is necessary at the time and we heard general McMaster see again and again. All the information that we share it was wholly appropriate for the president to share McDonnell let me get your take on a couple of the deet tails. This could eighties he's been able to confirm a few of those. 10 is that because you know how these procedures work after this meeting with the Russian officials the White House was apparently worried enough. That their whole place security advisor called the CIA and NSA. Specifically to talk about some of the information that was shared if that's standard protocol or does that indicate there was potentially a problem he wanted to get ahead. Communicate via their body does sound based on the totality of the reporting. Back senior White House official had enough concern that it cost the CIA and the NSA. And now it makes sense. If this reporting is accurate. Be Kaiser it is those two organizations that probably. How the relationship in which the sharing is taking place. So it would be into it who it wouldn't be unusual. For our senior White House staffer if they believed that. Information that was incensed and were provided by a foreign country had been disclosed to another country that day would want to make sure our. The agency involved in the United States. Reached out and spoke to the appropriate agency reform. Country there's also this question of the record of what ever happened in that meeting right some people have reported there were trends can't sweet now learning it's closer. Two notes but we also know that they were redacted. In some way or edited to remove some of the sin sensitive information is asked standard protocol as well. Quiet externally cleared a man in it what is standard isn't meeting like this. There would be no it's taken the notes would be taken by a person crew was a native speaker. The language the people visiting with the president. They would take as notes and it would created transfer activity as you were and then they would rat were part because all these interactions. Perhaps some type. Intelligence values and you're gonna make sure that other analysts. What's access to the information. That was gleaned through these conversations in May not be widely distributed. But it would be produced I was. So let me ask you a little bit about some of the intelligence sharing because we're talking again and again about someone we don't know. How to name who this third party is we know that there was an intelligence sharing partner. That shared the information with us we don't know if the president was allowed to share it or whether it was classified or not to none of that was confirmed. In the meeting today but what kind of the fact you think this could potentially have on the many intelligence sharing agreements that the US has across the world. Well going back to something you said early aired just because something's authorized doesn't mean it's the right thing to dip. And there are process sees. I'm very extensive process Saturn place should the president or another senior government official want to share highly classified or sensitive information. With a foreign government it involves other elements of the intelligence community. If it's information it came to us reformed country it would quell you know involves us reaching out that foreign country. And and getting their permission because they actually own that information and if they don't want to share with a country like Russia. Their pride not going to be two happy if our president shares there intelligence. With we're with Russia. So it was interesting during the press conference it seemed it seemed to be suggested that they did it decision to share this information was done on the spur of the moment. Assad that would suggest that. If this information was classified as this information was highly sensitive it didn't go through. The normal process that would. Help us protect the vital relationships that we depend on. So that we get. DH asked the Department of Homeland Security. There are multiple occasions where we the United States was able to stop a terrorist attack. Largely because. We received intelligence information from one of our foreign partners. And this information was sensitive to them that they shared it with us because they trust us trust us to protect that information to not disclosed to not compromise their sources and methods. My concern would meet act if Archie partners and allies no longer trust us. Because we chant in depend on the president or any other senior official from keeping their information safeguarded. They're simply not gonna share their information with us now they don't share their information with us that's gonna directly place American lives at risk. And John you mentioned general McMaster has confirmed and that briefing earlier eats ad that mr. Trump's decision to share that information. Came during the course of that conversation so it doesn't seem to have followed any of that inter agency process. You were talking about there but I want to play just a quick clip. From that press briefing earlier it was something that struck me general McMaster. Share in terms Howell mr. trump understood the information. That he was sharing with the Russian officials. Let's take a listen and talk on the back that. That the president was even aware of where this information came from he wasn't. Briefed on the source of method of the information either. Sits on the question here is the source and and Matt they'd. Of that intelligence. Whether it was classified or not we do not know but that struck me because. It seems to suggest that that the president doesn't have the full information about the information he's sharing. Win a potential adversary in a private meeting. Yeah that statement caught my. Years as well. Typically are traditionally the process it be that this president is meeting with a form partner and in particular age. Foreign country. Like Russia which I wouldn't really classify as a partner Klaus Van Morrison adversary. There's an extensive extensive briefing in preparation process. That is on an and it involves not only just putting together briefing books. And solid information classified hand classified and actually in person robbery. And those very things. I. Again typically the president would be made an area where. The level of sensitivity and a level classification of information. He is being provided for the very reason that right now talking about right now you do not want the president. Any meeting we had a represented a country like Russia to inadvertently. You know blurt out or at the spur of the moment disclose highly sensitive information that may disclose. Our sources and methods for intelligence collection the sources and methods. Our closest allies order or collecting intelligence every day. Sometimes against the Russians and or other sensitive information that a country like Russia could use. To our debt instruments. It's a little unusual to me that they would prepare that president for a meeting like best. And provide him sensitive classified information including that which may have been provided by and foreign partner. And not making very clear to him that this is the source of that information so there wouldn't be inadvertently. Was. John we're learning a little bit more about what the president that is his own reasoning his justification for sharing. That information with the Russian officials last week in the White House he tweeted about it this morning. He said basically that I want to bring Russia into our fight against. I says he's and I wanted to share with a rash which I am happy absolute right to do. Facts pertaining to terrorism an airline flight safety which we know it has been reported out was he real and imminent threat. Plus heat that I want Russia to greatly stepped up their fight against crisis and terrorism. We heard him repeat this answer again just a few moments ago in a press conference with the Turkish president is visiting the White House saying. Look I'm doing what I can for our national security that's why I share that so they can do all they can. Against ice does not fly with you does that make sense. Yes I makes absolute sense and so worthy goal but they still doesn't justify. In the unity indiscriminate sharing. So I society and highly sensitive information. And could because we have to remember even with a country like Russia and I would actually argue with Turkey there are places there are areas where our calls. Aren't sank and there's places are our goals are not. Even if Russia and the United States. Were to gathered I ice as this area that doesn't necessarily mean that every you know there aren't any other instances across the globe well aware we will not agree with what Russia's doing. Any in Mali talked a little it about this earlier when she was chatting with you as a released a Turkey. And how allow turkeys a key partner and ally in trying to deal with the Syrian situation. That from a Turkish perspective there priority and they're number one national security threat is that teach a chair of the Kurtz. And it is so while we may agree on fighting to working together to fight nicest. Turks and needs areas circumspect about doing anything back in powers the Kurds and Syria. And from their perspective I extension the Kurds in Turkey so you just have to remember that. It's a worthy goals try to work with other powers across the globe to deal with issues at our primary are critical concerns for us for national security perspective. Could it still wouldn't justify. Taking. I. Highly classified intelligence. That we should it that's provided to us I have foreign country that we should he say starting. And providing it to another country without the permission of the country to give it to us. Jon Cohen and national security contributor here at ABC news thanks so much for your time thanks as I steer him. And thanks Steve for joining us as well remember you can always good abcnews.com. For more on that story and many aspects I'll be accuracy and I mom and Abbas thanks for watching. Typically are traditionally. The process it be that this president is meeting with a form partner and in particular a foreign country. Like Russia which I wouldn't really classify as a partner class I'm Morrison adversary. There's an extensive extensive briefing in preparation process. That is sponsoring and it involves not only just putting together briefing books. And flow of information classified and unclassified and actually in person robbery. And those very things. I. Again typically the president would be made an area where. The level of sensitivity and a level classification and information. He is being provided for the very reason that right now talking about right now you do not want the president. Any meeting when a represented a country like Russia to inadvertently. You know blurred out or at the spur of the moment and I disclose highly sensitive information that may disclose. Our sources and methods for intelligence collection the sources and methods. Our closest allies learn who are collecting intelligence every day. Sometimes against the Russians. And or other sensitive information that a country like Russia could use. I to our detriment so it's a little unusual to me that they would prepare that president for a meeting like best. And provide him sensitive classified information including that which may have been provided by and foreign partner. And not making very clear to him that this is the source of that information so there wouldn't be inadvertently. Disclosed. We're learning a little bit more about what the president that is his own reasoning his justification for sharing. That information with the Russian officials last week in the White House he tweeted about it this morning. He said basically that I want to bring Russia into our fight against. I says he's an wanted to share with a rash which I've happy out salute right to do. Facts pertaining to terrorism an airline flight safety which we know it has been reported out was eat real and imminent threat. Plus heat that I want Russia to greatly stepped up their fight against crisis and terrorism. We heard him repeat this answer again just a few moments ago in a press conference with the Turkish president is visiting the White House saying. Look I'm doing what I and for our national security that's why I share this that they can do all they can. Against ice does that fly with you does that make sense. Yes I makes absolutely sense and so worthy goal but they still doesn't justify. In the unity indiscriminate sharing. So I society and highly sensitive information. And could because we have to remember even with a country like Russia and I would actually argue with Turkey there are places there are areas where our calls. Aren't sank and there's places where our goals are not. Even if Russia and the United States. Where to gathered I crisis this area. That doesn't necessarily mean that every you know there aren't any other instances across the globe well aware we will not agree with what Russia is doing. Any in Mali talked a little bit about this earlier when she was chatting with you as a relates to Turkey. And how while Turkey's a key partner and ally in trying to deal with the Syrian situation that from a Turkish perspective. Their priority and they're number one national security threat is that teach a chair of the Kurtz. And it is so while we may agree on fighting to working together to fight nicest. Turks and needs Ares circumspect about doing anything that empowers. The Kurds in Syria. And from their perspective I extension the Kurds in Turkey so you just have to remember that. It's a worthy goal to try to work whereas. Other powers across the globe to deal with issues at our primary are critical concerns freshman national security perspective that the still wouldn't justify. Taking. I. Highly classified intelligence. That we should it that's provided to us I have foreign country that we should he say starting. And providing it to another country without the permission of the country to give it to us. Jon Cohen and national security contributor here at ABC news thanks so much for your time thanks nice billion. And thanks to you for joining us as well remember you can always good abcnews.com. For more on that story and many acts. I'll be back here say and I mom and about thanks for watching. It's unprecedented he BC news honor. First we hear with Edward. Show every school every platform. Its choice. And murdered. And I left up this. Blood curdling scream. For a brutal beach side murderer from. It was the eccentric millionaire involved. November 2012.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.