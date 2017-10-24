Family of fallen soldier 'speechless' over $25K check from Trump

More
Trump's promised $25,000 check from July finally made its way to a Gold Star family on Monday.
1:53 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of fallen soldier 'speechless' over $25K check from Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50676049,"title":"Family of fallen soldier 'speechless' over $25K check from Trump","duration":"1:53","description":"Trump's promised $25,000 check from July finally made its way to a Gold Star family on Monday.","url":"/Politics/video/family-fallen-soldier-speechless-25k-check-trump-50676049","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.