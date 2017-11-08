Famous Barack Obama quotes

More
The 44th president said, "America isn't about 'Yes, he will.' It's about, 'Yes, we can.'"
0:45 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Famous Barack Obama quotes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49159853,"title":"Famous Barack Obama quotes","duration":"0:45","description":"The 44th president said, \"America isn't about 'Yes, he will.' It's about, 'Yes, we can.'\"","url":"/Politics/video/famous-barack-obama-quotes-49159853","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.