Famous filibusters throughout the years

More
The talkathon is a historic tool used by representatives to block agenda items on the Senate floor.
1:04 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Famous filibusters throughout the years
And yeah. A yeah. C show what he's hanging. I want a bill to help these people. It is going to give pets. To take as long as I can't. Who explained. To the American people. The fact that we have got to do me a lot that are to begin to filibuster John Brennan's nomination for the CIA. I will speak. Until I can no longer be we have been standing here for eight hours. Trying to fights in his car. Country is safer. And better place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46576553,"title":"Famous filibusters throughout the years","duration":"1:04","description":"The talkathon is a historic tool used by representatives to block agenda items on the Senate floor.","url":"/Politics/video/famous-filibusters-years-46576553","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.