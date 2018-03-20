Transcript for Famous names face off in historically expensive Illinois governor race

Chris Kennedy rallied with other democratic candidates and get out the vote event in health and tonight with several earlier stops in downstate in western Illinois JB Pritzker was also making the rounds starting in Rockford and working his way down to Springfield later this evening. Daniel this focused his selection efforts in Chicago. The last minute campaign push comes as the latest poll shows Pritzker leading with 32%. To Kennedy's 26%. Would this just behind at 22%. We feel it were really moving in the right direction we feel like. All those folks thought they had no chance at the billionaires were right there in this race with a lot of undecideds and a tremendous number of volunteers I feel confident those that happen tomorrow. The same poll showed 16% of voters were undecided. It also revealed another interesting element that could be of great concern to Pritzker that 28%. Of his supporters say they could change their mind. He did not seem worried. The key letters her remember today RG OTV get out the vote and that's what we're doing we're just making sure that the people who've committed. To vote for SN are excited about this campaign. Get to the polls and vote Kennedy indeed while remained optimistic as he focused on getting. The vote is well the incredible thing is that. There's so much money spent in this election seventy million dollars from one candidate. And no more they've heard about a little less they like them and that's an incredible event in American history the idea that so many people were undecided. Tomorrow the effort shifts from getting people to make up their mind about who to vote to actually getting them to the polls to vote. There's an Craig wall ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.