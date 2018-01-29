Transcript for FBI deputy director steps down as Trump prepares for the State of the Union

Hi there are welcome to the briefing room on ABC news political director Rick Klein joined by Mike Levine covers the justice department for us here Charlotte signs for a Pennsylvania Avenue team that we're going to be joined by. Some of our colleagues over the White House and Capitol Hill and a few moments but a very busy state of the union eve. Where the big news breaking just in the last hour or so is that's if you became the number two. The justice laughs at that the FBI up. Very briefly be the acting director of the FBI. I has left the FBI might can bring us up to to date on a lot of the tells but this was a surprise in terms of the timing don't usually expecting this happened today. That's right this is not a surprise that he left people of them for almost a year now been thinking that once he became eligible for his retirement benefits of using me. The unit might be no middle of this year. And in about a week or two ago the FBI internally was saying how he's going to be in March and then but today we learned he's actually step down. That he's isn't it vacation until March then August and. Luxury deserves a vacation and retirement all that but this is not a typical. Retirement might either that this don't usually is ever heard of the deputy director of the FBI this man has been a presidential tweets are not for good reasons is hunger under withering attack. From president trump himself who believes that his wife who ran for state senate in Virginia got a lot of contributions from Terry McAuliffe was close the clintons. Was how how biased and a lot of questions around the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation and now the trump investigation has centered on the personal injury case. Yes McCain has been under tremendous pressure I think the past several months as he said he became FBI director. In acting capacity after cone was fired. He's dealing with the blues stuff and actually may of last year just days after Cody inspired I took my head into about going on Justice Department Kate told. Doesn't attack in attendance today. He didn't think that they would come where they're being Ghazi investigations Google+. That's does what the type of pressure he's been under house before trump started. Targeting him comfort letters but what's happened since it's it's not surprising that McCain want to get out of here surprisingly she's got out of there. Let the other the other point is that just last week we find out that. A conversation happened between. President trump and the FBI director Chris re re talk about a cave in and vented frustration we also learned that. That he asked McCabe according to the Washington Post stuff we voted for in the last election which is kind of an interest in question for the U for the the Brenda president. The White House today not taking a victory lap they're gonna let the FBI take take a lead on. That's right they're sinners few short while ago senate the FBI would be releasing a statement but she did note that the president wasn't part of the decision making process for Adrian came to step aside but of course he must tweeting about. Enter the cave in recent months about it they public pressure campaign the president was essentially waging in many ways. But also a lot of questions or not and you raise about why now why not wait until March why go ahead and decide two months early and we'll see if the FBI Aaron other sources give us. I think one thing about timing of this is that Chris Reyes became FBI director people calling him. Calling for him to clean house from the Kobe folks that are different zones. Almost a week or two ago and General Counsel the FBI was announced and now we're hearing. McCabe is leaving could have had a vacancy for an deputy director. It cannot be part. Yup but that degree difference between resigning oh or or the retiring or being pushed outer fire orders deciding hey you know what enough that all of this the capitalist over the White House exit. Is it plausible that the that the White House didn't know about this until it broke publicly the president has been so involved in this talking to his attorney general and is FBI director about. This one individual over social appear at a time. But it is possible audience they're Sanders in the briefing wasn't even confirming a report she kept saying if that if the reports are trail. On so definitely possible but is someone that got us thinking over here was where it literally whine as this report. Broke though white house travel pool had an event with president not got delay it. I'm so we're off predicting you know that's probably because a president. Was being briefed on it soon it's it's plausible that it's that you know he wasn't briefed on its air Sanders said that she didn't have any specific comments associated with and a Janet spoke to the president. About whether he was disappointed. In this or not so I think at behind the scenes are still am trying to get and their act together on how to respond to this specific news but it's possible that the president was briefed and they're still trying to get that statement together as our lack. Net and. And this intersect with the with the broader Russian investigation that in a pretty direct way the president's son Donald Trump junior on Twitter noting that he's getting out at the same time at the House Intelligence Committee. Is talking about not releasing a memo that was prepared by Republican staff there. The talks about efforts that purported efforts to undermine the phys process in connection for the rush investigation. I like living we know work we're going to be waiting word from from that the intelligence committee. In a little bit the White House has made it known they would like to see this this memo out there Howard packed full asthma is this medal. Likely to be ultimately. We don't know the release the Justice Department just last week similar to noon at citi's secrecy it's. Over the ultimately Justice Department itself hasn't seen he could be based on information from the Justice Department but the department has not seeing actual memo. Basic that the release that it would be extraordinarily reckless and couldn't Internet security. And our elected did this is overhanging everything around the presidency and Andy the state Unionist tomorrow but is like almost no buzz about it though is talking about that because all the fervor on Russia. You heard again for -- Sanders that we want we want every once it took to break the fever of Russia coverage you want it all to be out there. Still though a lot of moving pieces that it days that have to get into place before you get to that final piece of it and that's very active effort to undermine the FBI's integrity. Just connected to the Cape May be connect this map. Last week we had those reports out that the president was seeking. Act ordering the firing. Special counsel Robert Mueller that is bringing up more questions about the investigation and also we're still waiting to find out is the president actually going to sit down with smaller. What those terms my feet last week the president indicated he was. Interested in sitting down and confidence lawyers and only have to fasteners still negotiating with all of that traded figured out. But we are starting to ensure this fee is in the Russian investigation where the president to sit. In front of Robert Mueller an answer questions as his citizens need here. At a news about the apparent effort to fire Mueller broke while the president was in Davos he. What what are we here for Serra Sanderson to your mind it was interest thing. While still leaving asked her about that she said that as she was not aware of the president asking anyone on his task now. Could he listened to say what she was she wasn't even the Press Secretary for the pirates for the pilot. We'll have to see what all the White House and it hasn't seen opposite happened is they really haven't had much besides president calling it. I think music that's. A question a lot of people asking how colors or at the White House what did you what did you make of that. Hate yet you know I think I just think he was somebody earlier inside the White House he mentioned you know each time that these stories. These new stories drop whether it was that the president ordered the firing of Mueller it sets the negotiation process. That could step right with the lawyers and special counsel sent somebody a speaking to earlier predicted and maybe in the next. Two weeks or so we may have some agreement between the two parties but it definitely and RTZ note. The water a little bit here and frankly in the negotiations and whether they want the president to sit down at person or answer a questionnaire obviously have. That element there in terms of them. Her injuries of lawyers are still negotiating. And got but just in terms of what the White House said it's kind of similar to they've been saying. On the civil timing they defer to the this White House special counsel tie cop who's a lawyer inside the White House and along with his. Two lawyers outside the White House to really stay involved in an answer questions on this. And Mike Levine before we let you go to is how how does this impact her latest maneuvering of the questioning at guess that's how does it impact the investigation itself that's going on with FBI agents as part of Muller's team. If you listen to what everybody knows bonuses doesn't impact he is a man who always keeps his head down does Lisa's doing your job done so so his. Colors. The extra curriculars continue all right Michael immediately get back to me appreciate it. Remove our top as the union right now and outlets let's start with that with Catherine over at the White House. Any details today that it struck nearby we learn a little about the the that the first lady's box and the visitors that will be featured they'll have a kind of a story itself. And right exactly and I'm I'm reading this from what Serra said in the briefing she said. I'm among those guests who will join as a welder from Ohio who recently became a first time homeowner to couples whose children were killed by MS thirteen gang members and a wounded veteran who became first blinded. To double amputee to realists and in the marine so she revealed those today in the briefing and I think terms of the specifics you know whether that that the theme of this is building a safe strong and proud America and we know that. It will White House officials are saying all of this optimistic and inclusive speech that will focus on immigration. Trade among. Some of the issues we go to many specifics on right now and if you remember from that join address he gave the president gave. To congress over a year ago and in many at the time. Granted that is as one of the best beach is ever a flood of news followed that so we expect him to stick to massive and who knows what could come. After that the state of our union is incredible according to separate cars at a violently yet do you think Connecticut is that the parlance is gonna come out of the president's let's tomorrow the state of the union is. We're thinking is unbelievable. At a clip. Certainly the president as he's pretty much stuck to the script and stay on residents in the unity that's. What the White House hoping it will probably happen to mart and touting the accomplishments. Of the past year and also changed or on things like infrastructure which he wants to accomplish in the next year it was actually the. Yeah it was even matters it is is a message for an even that day but let's turn out the Capitol Hill because there's. News today it's that there's gonna be some new negotiations new round of negotiations a new deadline of course of next Thursday for the latest round of government funny Alley rove and joining us on Capitol Hill. The dreamers and immigration talks how to things stand today any any rumblings coming out of Capitol Hill. I think the last big milestone wreck was this announcement on Friday of the president's new framework that he has released which actually expands that universe. Of dreamers that are eligible for protections. That the White House is willing to bind they open it up to one point eight people who were brought here as children. That is. In addition that and that is. Including folks who didn't actually apply for the current doc got protections some folks involved in this negotiations have said this is a breakthrough. Senator Lindsey Graham has been sort of doing some shuttle diplomacy up here on Capitol Hill. But Democrats as you can imagine her saying this is a non starter they don't like that the president is insisting on 25 billion dollars to build that. Gigantic wall we do you know. That this smaller group. What's known as a number twos around here. The deputies in the house and the senate they're going to be meeting today to discuss a way forward but Rick as you mentioned that new deadline February 8 that is when the current. Funding for the government runs out and that's when leadership on Capitol Hill and the White House is hoping to get a deal on immigration but. Rick I wouldn't hold my breath there are still a lot of distance between the parties up here. So in terms of getting up major immigration deal and that government funding agreement by. Next Thursday I don't know if that really seems likely could be that we have another stopgap measure two then. Push the ball forward a little bit. To that point where they get you did that they deal here it. And then that thank you for that Alley and after the president talked about it a little bit earlier today our colleague Jonathan promise to get a question in to the president asking about the next steps to listen to what what was said earlier. Including our great success. In the market with the tax cuts. Since the speech know what speed would cover immigration. For many years for many many years it. They haven't got anything done we can get something done we opens my heart. This news about what usually don't have the votes against the ways it hasn't been bipartisan and hopefully. He Democrats who. We'll join us enough of them will join us so we can really is something great. When dot net and work immigration. The possibility of Chuck Schumer coming back to the White House are our let we we we know that these has been kind of fits and starts the framework was put out on Friday. But this is a high stakes moment for the White House is not possibly a leadership moment but it's it's it. Big possibility of failure here all over again. That's right and yet they are really facing Matt February deadline and then also that mark march sit down right blend dot is that. Ticks fire boats prison traffic and Chuck Schumer steelmakers when it comes down to let us and that's what they say that they like to do you will see they could actually get in her room. And humor to deal after her Schumer and RD offers up into the president's he's and in an interview over the weekend. That the president can't accept right previously offered and maybe he should stay away but bottom line here is it. Any immigration Anderson passed up on the hill have to have a sign off of the president's and a number two is being. That Allen was talking about that I eat best hope on Capitol Hill to to corral people's sentiments around us. But want to see if they're actually able to strengthening the deal I don't I think Korea. Absolutely the coming up really quickly and finally the president was all over the place at the grammys last night a very political. Awards event and dealt although a bullet that struck a lot of people is as curious perhaps president. Obviously nowhere near this this award show that Hillary Clinton's onetime rival among those is there reading from the very controversial book fire and fury the Michael Wolf that a lot of access a lot of questionable sourcing and all the rest I. Social media lit up after this and you saw some real fierce reaction to it to Hillary Clinton her self. The White House wasn't asked about it in in any way today but we'll a lot of the president's allies have been making the point that look you know this is just this is just not appropriate thing to be doing. To be reading from a book with that kind of questionable source. Passers in the UN and Nikki Haley she was out between last night criticizing not just Hillary Clinton's involvement but the overall involvement marking the spot that the White House doesn't exactly like. And now we really don't think you're too about music we're told us. Resided at the grammys resident here on Capitol Hill anyone buzzing about the awards last night. Now I'd say there's a lot of fear that's occupying congress' time in as you know there are traveling back to work today. Monday is easily that a travel they I'm sure there are all relieved because it means they don't have to weigh in on this fun fact Reagan. Just that the Grammy last night. Senator Orrin hatch are so you know this but he thinks platinum recording artist he has that compose an album with his wife. And a has written a platinum. Sox. I know he is there are some maybe we'll get him to weigh in on the whole the whole controversy but but Rick as you know this is a constant back and forth. Between. People in authority who when artists come out and expressed their disagreement with their policies and their positions. They say. Basically shut up and sing and so it is day a time honored tradition tension between. People in power and people in the arts community you have. Large voice that this is nothing neo and it's probably going to continue under president drop. And I think if the southeast of it to be believed look like or not was up in the cheap seats didn't have. Just stand incompetent senators are just like us are. Ali Erdogan a capitol thank you. Our thanks to her let signs as well that doesn't for this edition of the briefing room we're gonna be back tomorrow night with a very exciting. State of the union coverage starting at 8:15 PM we're going to be at the hawk and dove. Devin Dwyer terror pulmonary among us our broadcast starts tomorrow at 9 o'clock but he fifteen we have that pre game. Don't forget to download the ABC news that all of us security BC news thanks for watching the briefing room we'll see you back here next time.

