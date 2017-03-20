Transcript for FBI director confirms probe of Russia's alleged election interference

As you know our practice is not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations. But. In unusual circumstances. Where it is in the public interest. It may be appropriate to do so this is one of those circumstances. I've been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm. The FBI as part of our counterintelligence. Mission is investigating. The Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016. Presidential election. And that includes. Investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the trump campaign. And the Russian government. And whether. There was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts. I can promise you we will follow the facts were effort they leave. Leaks of classified information are serious. Serious federal crimes for a reason. They should be investigated and where possible prosecuted. In a way to reflects that seriousness. Of the people understand it's simply cannot be tolerated.

