Transcript for FBI director has 'no information' backing wiretap claims amid probe of possible links between Trump associates, Russians

It only on the record confirming the investigation into rush is meddling of between sixteen election and and alleged contacts with the trump campaign. Because it is an open ongoing investigation. And is classified. I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining. FBI director James Colby has bought the public silence. Over also join the House Intelligence Committee president trumps wiretapping claims against President Obama or wrong. With respect to the president's tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration. I have no information that supports those tweets. For two weeks the White House has forcefully back problems that when he tweet it wiretap he met surveillance we know there was not physical wiretap trump tower. However it still possible that other surveillance activities were used against president Strom. And his associates the president's source not the FBI. But news reports the conservative commentary President Obama could not use flattery quarter wiretap. Oh president. This morning dropped deflected on Twitter denying any allegations of collusion with Russia. Tweeting the real story that congress the FBI and all others should be looking into if the leaking of Martha Bart information must find leaker now. The director of the National Security Agency is also testifying about the leaks of classified information. And the efforts to investigate them asked for a roster of the NSA and FBI teams or again not getting into the details of the investigation. Only confirming that there is one. Kenneth move in ABC news Capitol Hill.

