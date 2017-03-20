Transcript for FBI director has ‘no information’ supporting Trump’s wiretapping claims

First the president claimed quote. Terrible. Just found out that Obama have my wires captain trump tower just before the victory. Nothing found this is McCarthyism and quote. Director Conley was the president's statement that Obama had his wires tapped in trump tower a true statement. With respect to the president's tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration. I have no information that supports those tweets. And we have looked carefully inside the FBI. The Department of Justice is asked me to share with you. That the answers the same department justice in all its components the department has no information that supports those tweets. The president accuse. Mr. Obama and presumably the FBI of engaging in McCarthyism. As you understand the term McCarthyism. Do you think President Obama or the FBI was engaged in such conduct. Not gonna try and characterize the the tweets themselves all I can tell you as we have no information that supports them you're engaged in McCarthyism Dirk coming. Try very hard not to engage in any isms of any kind including including McCarthyism. The president a second stated quote is it legal for a sitting president to be wiretapping a race for president prior to an election. Turned down by a court earlier a new low unquote. Director call me can you answer the president's question would it be legal for President Obama to have ordered a wiretap of Donald Trump. And not gonna Carrick tries to respond to the tweets themselves I can tell you in general as as and Ron and I were just saying there is a statutory framework in the United States. Under which. Courts grant permission for electronic surveillance he's in a criminal case or national security case based on a showing of probable cause carefully overseen. It's a rigorous rigorous process that involves all three branches of government. And it's one we've lived with since the late 1970s that's how it works. So President Obama could not unilaterally order a wiretap of anymore. No president there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.