Transcript for FBI Director James Comey has been fired

This is an ABC news special. Now reports. David Muir. Good afternoon everyone and we give them on the air at this hour because there is breaking news coming out of the White House president trump has informed FBI director. Genes called me that he has been terminated and removed from office I do want to bring in our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl John this was unexpected. This is quite a development David thought he has accepted the recommendations. Of both the deputy attorney general and the attorney general Jeff Sessions. To terminate to fire James combing the FBI director this. Was not this was not expected but David I did ask. Sean Spicer the white house Press Secretary today. Just a few hours ago at his briefing if the president still had confidence in James call me an I was struck by the response he did not answer yes. He said that he knew of nothing that it changed earlier statements that he had confidence of the that you would have to go check with the president again David. Quite a stunning development. Are here at the White House and it comes after Colby has been under fire for the last 24 hours because it has been revealed. And he gave misleading testimony incorrect testimony. When he was up before congress last week. John we should remind the American people at home who have been watching the James combing has been under fire from both sides of the political island Washington for some time it was last summer he came under fire from Republicans. Who were upset that he revealed after a lengthy news conference about Hillary Clinton that he would not recommend criminal charges. Republicans unhappy within that the time Donald Trump in particular. Of but then much later in the campaign season about eleven days before the election he cannot and said he was in essence reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton. And then two days before the election saying there was nothing there. Pierre Thomas who covers the FBI cover that story in great detail in Pierre. Again a very controversial figure in Washington making just about everyone in that town unhappy at one point. Exactly David but I can tell you this comes as a shock and it certainly came as a shock to call me. He had just recently talking. A talk about wind two complete his full term which goes for another seven years or so he talked about all the great work that the FBI have been doing. It also as you recall David had publicly disagreed with trop. In which wouldn't crop talked about the fact that. The Obama administration has had him under surveillance. Talk. Have made those statements the FBI director came out in me hearing and said that was not true publicly disagreeing with his boss extremely unusual. So again there have been tensions between the two men but I can tell you. Director called me was planning on staying on in this job. And again as I point out here making Republicans unhappy and not pursuing any criminal charges against Hillary Clinton. Infuriating millions who supported Hillary Clinton coming out what that investigation that turned up nothing eleven days before the campaign. Came to an end would Election Day and Jon Karl I want to get back to you for just a moment. Because the other major complicating factor here is the fact that the FBI. Is in fact right now investigating any possible collusion between members of the trump campaign team. And Russia and now the head of the FBI has been fired. Yes Andrew you remember the attorney general Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any involvement with cases involving Russia so. Call me was an especially critical figure in that investigation along with the deputy attorney general. Now I've also received David a letter from president trumped that has just been released explaining a little bit of his reasoning he says that he accepted. Letters from both the attorney general and the deputy attorney general. And he says quote I have accepted their recommendation. And you are hereby terminated and removed from office are effective immediately this is a letter that I am told. Was just six weeks in the hour to FBI director James Komi. He goes on to say while a greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation. I never lost concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau. So as you pointed out he has been under fire from Democrats certainly from the Clinton Campaign and people won't be known associated with the Clinton Campaign. But also hope Donald Trump has expressed great frustration with call me as well just last week tweeting that call me. Should have. Prosecutors Hillary Clinton in the email case. I want to get back to what you just said there John that comment now issued by the White House and president trump. Like you said the president trump talked about conversations with James call me in that calmly said to him on several occasions. You're not under investigation. And get at the same time we do know. That the FBI James coney did confirm that there is an ongoing investigation into. A people who were associated with the trump campaign. And any possible collusion with Russia obviously we don't have the results of that investigation is that not correct. That is right that is certainly an investigation that is in its early stages it investigation. Into what exactly the Russians were doing and whether or not there was any collusion or part of any trump associates that is far from resolved what was said though. At a most recently at a hearing yesterday on Capitol Hill by James clapper the outgoing the the former Director of National Intelligence is it there is no evidence yet. Off collusion. There is no evidence for this investigation is very much in its early stages it is an FBI investigation. It was being led by James told me it is also an investigation that is being. Separately done by the Senate Intelligence Committee. And by the House Intelligence Committee so were were were far from the end of that investigation. All right John stay tune I know you have much more on world news tonight on this breaking headline let's get to Pierre for one last question pier the the obvious question for so many people likely at home who who takes over the FBI next we know. That the FBI director is usually appointed for a ten year term James Conley had been appointed under President Obama. Had served I believe about three and a half years of that term so what comes next. Well David the president while obviously have to consult congress to try to come out with a candidate that both sides of the out. Can deal with and would support but again just that emphasize what Johnson just said you have the FBI director. Engaging in an investigation of the White House in terms are looking at. Whether. Top associates colluded with the Russians in any way shape or fashion during the last presidential election the fact that that man has now been has been fired. It will be a critical question and will be hearing a lot from the Democrats David. Yes an extraordinary headline I do want to get back to John it was new reporting and John as you heard here. We cannot underscore you know and in recent memory and FBI director being fired his actually investigating. Possible associates linked to the current. President. But I have to tell you David just got a letter to lengthy letter a three page letter. From the deputy attorney general going chapter and verse as to why he was recommending that call me be fired. Just going through this one thing it immediately stands out. Is this sentence David the director was wrong to usurp the attorney general's authority on July 5. 2016. And to announce his conclusion. That the case against Hillary Clinton and her emails would be closed without prosecution it is not the function of the director to make such an announcement. You remember that was that highly dramatic press conference that was held last summer. Where. Where FBI director call me was quite critical of Hillary Clinton how she handled the emails. But announced that he did not have enough to prosecute and he was closing the case so this says that that was wrong to compounding the error that director. Ignored another longstanding principle we do not hold press conference is to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation. All very harsh words here directed from the Justice Department. Towards the FBI director I also have here David a much shorter letter from the attorney general from Jeff Sessions. Also all with some pointed words about James Cole me just listen to the end of this. The director of the FBI must be someone who follows faithfully the rules and principles of the Department of Justice. And who sets the right example for law enforcement officials and others in the department. Therefore. I must recommend to you. You remove director James combing. Remarkable statement he is saying that effectively. James called me was not an appropriate role model for law enforcement in the country and did not. Our reflect those ideals and those principles that's from the attorney general really he's not only fire here. David this is it an indictment of of his term in his actions during the course of the election. John we do have that video of it happened shortly after Donald Trump was elected president is meeting apple White House. After the inauguration the James combing the joke in the room that you're the only one perhaps more famous than I am at this point president trump said to. Obviously the very tall James Cummings what 67 or 68. But John I want to drill down on what you've just reported there. Because that July press conference was fairly un orthodox. It did break with precedent James call me coming before the public. In holding a news conference play had a case. A skating case against Hillary Clinton and her use of email but then that the very end of the news conference saying he would not recommend criminal charges. Correct me if I'm wrong what you have just reported is that the trump administration has now taken the recommendation saying. That that was not right that that did not hold with precedent before him that he should not have gone public. Laying out the case if you will before the American people about Hillary Clinton there's some irony here in that Donald Trump faced. A very difficult battle against Hillary Clinton and now we've seen the trump White House has fired James Komi in part because of his decision to go public. About Hillary Clinton. That is that is exactly there are two points here David he's criticizing him regarding that July 5 press conferences. For for for two reasons one saying it was not his authority to come out into announced that there would be no prosecution. That one you can imagine Republicans. Applauding because you know you referred more recently from the president himself that he believes that Hillary Clinton should have been. Prosecuted but on the other side. Saying that in announcing that decision. That she wasn't going to be prosecuted you don't lay out all this disparaging information that is not the role of it of of a prosecutor. The prosecutor prosecutes. Or he does not but what what James call me did as described here is he basically. Indicted her in the court of public opinion without saying that he was gonna seek an actual indictment. Yet John you cover the campaign very closely and many people on Clinton's team felt as though. The damage had been done whether he pressed for criminal charges are not at the end of that news conference because about skating the words were describing. A Hillary Clinton and some of her aides I want to bring back in Pierre Thomas because here. On world news you had interviewed James comedy or a tried in the hallways there. On Capitol Hill by asking him simply are you comfortable with the role you played or might have played. In this election you've got nothing really more than a smile and acknowledgment in that hallway. But this is something James Coleman will face for a you know many years to come. What was his role if any. By coming forward eleven days before the election. And David your college this week last week the FBI director gave an impassioned. Testimony before. Congressional leaders talking about the fact the why he took the action that he did couple points I would point out number one the Justice Department inspector general. Was doing an investigation looking at. How cold me handled the Clinton situation that was pinned. Interesting that the new. Deputy attorney general has come in along with the attorney general sessions. And basically usurped that investigation and come to their own conclusions. The other thing is the backdrop of calling his decision that he emphasized last week in terms of talking about Clinton. Publicly was that Loretta lynch had gotten on board the then attorney general have gotten on board a plane and talk with. Its former President Clinton about the investigation of Clinton. Call me was told by the relates that he could make the decision along with a career attorneys and he said that's why he felt compelled to do site. Made the decision but in fact went public with it as well at that press conference which is under fire now here thanks to you and Jon Karl. For many of you your local 6 o'clock news is next we'll have team coverage on world news tonight I'll see you. This has been a special report from Levy's.

