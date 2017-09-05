Comey overstated number of emails forwarded by Huma Abedin Sources have told ABC News that Comey gave inaccurate testimony to Congress in regard to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rick Klein and Arlette Saenz report

FBI Director James Comey testifies about Clinton emails on Capitol Hill Comey says he feels "mildly nauseous" to think his actions affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.