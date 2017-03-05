Transcript for FBI director 'nauseous' to think FBI affected election, GOP push for health care vote and more

This bill were flat in 2018 the president's priorities and working with a Republican House and senate. Thank you guys. Reminds us again tomorrow and ER panel then I'm okay. And they haven't white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer leaving the podium from today's daily white house press briefing that means it's time for your briefing breakdown that I'm on an Abbas life in New York. Whitney as always a partner crack of these things Rick Klein ABC's political director. Down in Washington DC how you do under Eck. They on the doing great what a day of what that day indeed my head is spinning. And I'm hoping you can help me straighten some things out there a lot of number stone around there. And I'm not picture can make sense of the mall let's talk about health care for just amount a lot of questions they're asked to Sean Spicer there. About exactly why the White House is pushing so hard to the president has been meeting with some leading Republicans to try and get them on board. We the Republican plan to repeal and replace obamacare let's start with back to where is the process to get the votes for the Republican. Well the White House now saying that it's an unbelievable plan but it's not spies are also saying that it's literally impossible. To measure the impact in terms of finances in terms of individuals with preexisting conditions. And here's the lay of the land on they are close to getting the votes and I'll say that lightly because as you know I've been a pessimist but sometimes so let me get the votes. They have made a very he changed how they would handle preexisting conditions they're dumping a whole lot more money. In what are called high risk pools which would be state state run pools for people at a pre existing conditions that are considered high risk by insurance companies a whole lot more money. Now we also the White House guarantee. Today from that podium that people would freeze this thing editions would be okay that's a tough guaranteed to make because included in this bill. Is not the federal guarantee that people with preexisting conditions I get health care at an affordable price states are going to be allowed to opt out of that system. There will be limitations to how much they can opt out of it and these these pools will cover some of the cost but without seeing any numbers are pen to paper it's impossible for now so yes. Technically individuals preexisting editions will have access to health care. But if say you've got you've been diagnosed with cancer in the past and some of Los offering a policy for a 100000 dollars a year. That's not health care that's affordable and I'll think of needles that people's definition. Something that's acceptable so. That is the reality is that they they they've been moving this and a conservative direction so far they have a whole lot of people worried about the actual impact. There was one number and he heard again and again this additional eight billion that way out agreed to as part of an amendment as a result of those meetings. With some of those Republican leaders they will be folks are gonna draw a lot of line tears ago. But that eight billion dollars. In light of what mr. Spicer was saying that they don't have a final analysis this as what the impact will be. What does that eight billion actually rappers acts. It represents Ivan has been plucked out of thin air given the fact that we don't know with the Congressional Budget Office says. Because you don't even know how many states are gonna opt out of this and make it in this necessity to find it. It's possible I suppose that that's enough but these are expensive people to cover by definition the most expense of people to obtain health care. And the Jimmy Kimmel example out earlier in the week with his son was born with this congenital heart condition those people in the past they've had to pay a lot of money to get. Hart adds to get to get health insurance. It is just not if it's not within the realm of possibility that judge whether that's enough money so you can you can shelve law whole lot more cast added. And presumably there is some number that that reaches it but as an eight billion is an eighty billion is 800 no you really can't know that and the White House actually conceding that point. Our let's talk about the other big story coming out of Washington today FBI director Komi on Capitol Hill is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Not particularly animate it from what we've seen from him before actually let's take a listen to this one exchange and then talk on the back. Outlive my entire career by the tradition. That if you can possibly avoid to avoid any action in the run up to election might have an impact whether it's a dog catcher election of president of the United States. But I sat there that morning and I could not see a door labeled no action here. I could see two doors and they were both actions one was labeled speak the other was labeled concealed. Because here's how I thought about not try to talk you into this but I want you know my thinking. Having repeatedly told this congress we are done and there's nothing there there's no case there there's no case there. To restart. In a hugely significant way potentially finding emails that would reflect on her intent from the beginning. And not speak about it would require active concealment in my view. It's or stared at speaking conceals speak would be really bad. There's an election and eleven days Lordi that would be really bad concealing in my view would be catastrophic. Not just to the FBI but well beyond and honestly as between really bad and catastrophic. I said to my team we're got to walk into the world of really bad a. Rick Klein Lordi indeed a case that you admit that there tractor Kobe is talking of course. About his decision to speak publicly about a new investigation they were launching into the Clinton emails just days before the election. Rick all these many months later we're still talking about this one decision he made and it animated fairness to facts. And so much to unpack there that this that the reality that you had both. And presidential candidates under FBI investigation and the FBI. Talking publicly in sometimes excruciating detail about the investigation of one of them and never leaving affirming these investigation of the other one. And add to that the analyses after the election the show that that back home he letter that said it. The investigation essentially was back on had a huge impact on voters that is why there's no good answer for director homey. And you can back this up and what he doesn't mention there is his decision to come out in July and announce that there wouldn't be. Any charges that are pursued but he tells that he made that got the ball rolling in May have made his decision in October inevitable but it is a decision we heard from Hillary Clinton just yesterday. The Clinton folks believe literally hostility the election and you know what he said it doesn't matter of its dog catcher or president of the United States. This was president the United States not dog catcher to the stakes could Donovan bigger and he the decisions that he made. Will continue to be second guessed basically forever for a long as he's an officer. And he certainly seems to know that day he was talking about the impact that that those words that decision a pat on and it is a moment worth sharing because it is making the rounds on social media with a little bit of a break down. Let's take a listen to what he had to say about Patton. Look this terrible it makes me mildly and cautious to think that we might at some impact on the election. But honestly. It wouldn't change the decision everybody who disagrees with me has to come back to October 28 with me and stare at this and tell me what you would do. Which you speak for which you conceal. And I could be wrong. But we obviously made a decision between those two choices that even in hindsight this has been one of the world's most painful experiences. I would make that same decision. And they have it what do you make about mildly noxious remark which is now. Being I think the subject of a lot of teams are making their pay around FaceBook and swear that what do you make of that it is evident action moment from an otherwise rather stoic individual. Yeah there's a lot of Clinton supporters who feel nauseated by the entire episode. And you continue to to this day here homey explain that look he made a series of decisions that's. That's what you have to you have to reduce this down to these are decisions in real time you don't know the answer before you get into the game he made the decision to all Hubbell plea. I.s speak about the investigation confirm the existence the investigation he made the decision. To go out eleven days before the election. And seeded new information had developed. Almost lost in the headlines today it was with some more details on what that invested in information wise it turned out that there were classified emails. On Anthony Weiner is laptop that it come into possession of FBI agents he made a decision to go out talk about that. Before the FBI even had a search warrant much less know what was there and there were no good choices here but these this sequence of events that was set into motion a long time ago. A lot of folks are gonna continue to ask for basic accountability on it because we still don't know why the FBI felt compelled to talk in his the in the much detail as it did. About the Clinton investigation without making reference to the Russian investigation surrounding Donald Trump that are now currently still active with him in the White House as president the United States. That it's worth asking about TV did in fact reconfirm that an investigation is ongoing also space not gonna say it keep about it. Until it's done what does that mean for the White House. It means that lingers and in this is gonna overhanging everything that the trump administration does for a long time it's one of these stories that. Phase into the background for a couple days in the bubbles up again in. Explosive ways out a call we was asked a lot of details today about the investigation he didn't confirm much if anything other than the fact that it is ongoing. And in your heard from the president just last night. Saying that that the Komi did Clinton a huge favor handing handing her. Clean bill of legal health. And in Spicer today saying that the president stands by. The FBI director. We'll see how long that lasts that this investigation heads in the way it might. I wouldn't expect the fast resolution though it doesn't sound from people that are being talked the talk talking about this on Capitol Hill these. That would there anywhere close to wrapping this thing up so. Yes the Clinton Clinton seems to have played a political price for being exonerated by the FBI in terms of legal wrongdoing during the campaign. When the trump investigation. Is still something that is an ongoing and very active things. And last but not least on the foreign front a White House visit three years in the making I want to bring in our colleague who spent years covering the region for us now. Molly hunter is joining us from London came I I do in. And hey on the so let's talk about it that president of the Palestinian Authority now with a blast made his way to the White House today for a face to face meeting. With Donald Trump a highly anticipated meeting Molly headlines. Out of that meeting today. I'm I think headline is that a box got exactly what you want it he got a phone call he got an invitation to the white hat and active stand in the white ethnic. The president the United States who is standing in front that Palestinian flag and half not applicant and that weenie gee I need you to make this deal and were gonna do it isn't. Already giving Abbas legitimacy that he had back at home on that it is an 82 year old you've been at wealthier at you know a four year term. He deeply unpopular at home with it have. President chuck invite him to the White House an act and that you're a partner and key word adding that that. App away for about. And breaking outbid Donald took the Fed that this that he can work out an ultimate deal. In an area that. Many past administrations have not been able to do that but a lot of people that look he is the wild card in this situation. Have we seen any sort of elements of progress or on when it comes to how he might approach approached these negotiations. What was interesting is that he's a wild card that comes in with a particular suit and and is not the suit that he that was on display today he's very close to the prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Indeed the Israelis have thought that. He's coming in with much more veneer toward their concerns and I think the events and Molly I'm sure can speak about this the these events have got a surprise the Israeli government. I actually was an event here in Washington at HR McMaster was out to celebrate Israeli independence they just last night and it was an impassioned. Plea for the Israeli people to work with the American people and it was kind of the other side at this point in terms of having any year in the White House and understanding the way that they're taking this on because. President trump does not appear until today to have been looking at the Palestinian side of this equation it's been much more attuned. With the Israelis. Up until this point so whether this is a true change in tone or this is just as efforts. That to show respect to a visiting world leader Burmese to be seen because you haven't seen much in this direction. That's exactly right I'm added I would just jumping to say that I don't think. Annie on its Annie went on the Israeli right at kind of thing that include it expected an event like today when. Donald Trump was elected I think the Palestinian despair at the Palestinians decided and is that comes with close to next and I hope. Had had some very obviously strong pro is well. Rhetoric had his son and lot Jared Kushner with obviously very pro is now. Appointed an ambassador to Israel with Mary pro Israel as well for the Palestinians I think at this point are like. Well we have an opening let's run with it let's go for it we had no idea that that's going to exempt so let's run with it as long as we cat. It is the president who ran on the art of the deal lonely what does the deal look like what could potentially sway the negotiations one way or the other. I'm I think that without anything about today is that we have no idea what's. Even on the table from trans fat look we know that they talked about the big issues we know that they talked about in fact I mean that they talked about borders we know that they talked. About this issue paying Palestinian prisoners at current Israeli jails which is a big hot button to hot button issue right now. But we don't know what Itron gonna come to either side with which is so interesting he spoke in product it's today he spoke incredibly optimistically incredibly confidently. But did not say anything about the one state solution about the two state solution about which borders. We were even talking about where it. President Abbas launched its statement and again they were just prepared statement they didn't get any questions wants to statement with specific it was accused state solution a Palestinian state that Israel recognize. 67 borders and he talked about refugees and he talked about pregnant but we haven't heard any specific and then just now on the press conference of course. We just heard Sean Spicer. Say he's not gonna get any specific. That president at that young. I'm very confident about that but he's not negotiate from the podium but we nothing today to think Jack what this deal might look like. And recommending give you a chance and some optimism here we have said time and again as the president on the learning curve. His positions evolve as he goes the president the Palestinian Authority himself with a pot ended with a little bit of optimism there saying that there is holt now. Moving for it. Could this president actually move before Ford aide. Decades stalled peace. Who knows I mean look who he gets the health care Bild on May be the changes that the team is that the domestic side the standoff with North Korea. This is a president that has so many explosive balls in the air at any given time they could all pop they could all blow. Or it could be it could land in some unbelievable jogging juggling act the White House. Has that optimism they they they believe that he is the ultimate negotiator that he can get all of these things done in solve these intractable problems not hand off these crises to his successor. I they'll also point out that. All of the the polished politicians of the past that have. All the experience in the world traveling traveling around and holding news conferences and talking about the shared values. That that it's not solve the world's problem so why not try it so. I I I don't have a read on that on the I because it's plausible I don't know that it do you consider it likely based on today's facts. Because the world seems like just as dangerous if not more dangerous place than that when Donald Trump was elected. Molly would he think about that. I completely agree I do you think that there's probably no conflict isn't tracked on the plates of complicated is that every. Experienced diplomat has obviously tried their benefits I actually spoke the former kept my yesterday with him working in Italy if for thirty years and he doesn't think. At that there's ever been a point time in the last thirty years that the two sides have been this far apart at that there's been this level of myths traffic between Netanyahu and Abbas. But you heard talk by today when he was asked what makes today different he said it's the man without. Let me be Rick's right maybe maybe we will see something different maybe at. Maybe we will seek euthanized after all but I know the Palestinians are banking on Latin. We'll see what happened on the we'll see what happens maybe maybe and maybe out. Molly hunt there in London and recline in DC thanks so much I was good to chat a thanks on the and thanks to you as well for joining us remember you can always go to abcnews.com from war on all of those stories and more. We're not for how I'm comment about an off the back here's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.