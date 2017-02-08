New FBI director tells agents: 'You can count on me to stand with you'

More
Christopher Wray was sworn in as director this afternoon.
0:19 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New FBI director tells agents: 'You can count on me to stand with you'
Mr. director out of that sound you. Way to do its job one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48998814,"title":"New FBI director tells agents: 'You can count on me to stand with you'","duration":"0:19","description":"Christopher Wray was sworn in as director this afternoon.","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-director-tells-agents-count-stand-48998814","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.