Transcript for FBI Director Testifies on Russia Hacking

We're here today to discuss the intelligence community's comprehensive reader you. Into Russian interference on our 2016 presidential election. Director combing when we talk about forensics from adjustment because the FBI has the expertise there. And I know there's tremendous investigative. Barry. When the FBI is actually able to conduct their own forensic review on devices that have. Suffered cyber intrusions and attacks. I believe there's some confusion. Or at least some conflicting reporting. As to whether the FBI requested access to the DNC's. Services. The democratic. Congressional committee servers. And John Podesta as personal devices. Did the FBI request access to those devices to perform forensic. Sweeting and without access have provided intelligence or information helpful to your investigation possibly do finding. Including to the findings included in the intelligence community assessment. Our friends X folks would always prefer to get access to the original device or server that's involved so it's that it's the best evidence. Were you give them access to do the forensic some observers. We were not we were cooked very highly respected private company eventually got access and shared with us what they saw there. But is that typically the way the FB would prefer to do the forensics or would you would hear forensics unit rather. See the field the servers and and to the forensic themselves. We always prefer to have access hands on ourselves if that's possible. You know where you were denied access to those servers. I don't know for sure. I don't know for sure was or one request from multiple requests multiple requests at different levels. And ultimately it was agreed to is the private company would share with us what they saw.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.