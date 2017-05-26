FBI examining Jared Kushner as part of Russia investigation

More
ABC News' Cecilia Vega and Jon Karl discuss the latest developments in the Russia probe.
1:40 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI examining Jared Kushner as part of Russia investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47658878,"title":"FBI examining Jared Kushner as part of Russia investigation","duration":"1:40","description":"ABC News' Cecilia Vega and Jon Karl discuss the latest developments in the Russia probe. ","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-examining-jared-kushner-part-russia-investigation-47658878","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.