Transcript for FBI raids home of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

The other major headline developing at this hour involves the Russia investigation tonight, and the raid before dawn at the home of one-time trump campaign chair, Paul manafort. A dozen armed FBI agents, reportedly waking him up, knocking on his bedroom door to execute the search warrant. ABC's Mary Bruce at the FBI tonight. Reporter: Before the sun came up, a dozen armed FBI agents knocked at Paul manafort's bedroom door, waking up trump's former campaign chairman with a warrant to search his Virginia home. All without warning the morning of July 26th. The agents seizing documents and other materials, part of the ongoing special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the election, including possible collusion with the trump campaign. Manafort ran trump's campaign for months, overseeing the Republican convention. Paul manafort has done an amazing job. Reporter: But there were mounting questions about his Russian connections and lobbying in Ukraine. Are there any ties between Mr. Trump, you or your campaign and Putin and his regime? No, there are not. That's absurd. And, you know, there's no basis for it. Reporter: Shortly afterwards, he was fired from the campaign, later registering as a foreign agent. And we now know manafort was in the room for that trump tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. And the Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. Tonight, manafort's team confirms that recent FBI raid. A spokesman adding, "Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well." This raid indicates that the FBI did not believe that manafort was fully cooperating with the investigation. Reporter: The Russia investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, is pressing forward with a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. And on capitol hill, documents are pouring in to the senate judiciary committee. Manafort turning over 400 pages and Donald Trump Jr. Handing in 250 pages of records. It all comes as tonight, trump's lawyers are pushing back against a report that the president is sending private messages to Mueller. One of trump's lawyers tells tells "Usa today," the president appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing. He asked he to share that with him, and that's what I have done. But sources with knowledge of those conversations tell ABC, it was nothing more than routine chatter between legal teams and that trump and Mueller have not Been in direct contact. So let's bring in Mary Bruce live at the FBI tonight, and Mary, we are also learning about something else that will be closely scrutinized into these evening hours. The special counselor Robert Mueller's financial disclosures? Reporter: For the first time, Robert Mueller has released a full account of his client history. So far, no red flags, but the president's legal team has accused Mueller of having conflicts of interest, and they are pouring over these documents. Thank you, Mary. We turn overseas now and to

