FBI's Comey says the FBI's impact on the election makes him 'mildly nauseous'

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss Comey and the outcome of the 2016 election.
5:32 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI's Comey says the FBI's impact on the election makes him 'mildly nauseous'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47208607,"title":"FBI's Comey says the FBI's impact on the election makes him 'mildly nauseous'","duration":"5:32","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Comey and the outcome of the 2016 election.","url":"/Politics/video/fbis-comey-fbis-impact-election-makes-mildly-nauseous-47208607","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.